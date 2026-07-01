Dallas Mavericks Announce Jersey Number Changes For Two Players

The Dallas Mavericks have seen multiple players come and go over the last few seasons, with the biggest being Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis.

The ever-shifting roster since the Doncic trade can make it tough on the fanbase. As soon as you start to fall in love with a player, they are suddenly playing for another team.

As much adoration as the superstars across the league receive, there's always a place for the gritty role player. The guy who is going to give everything he has on both ends every time they touch the floor.

The Mavericks have a few of those archetypes on the roster, including guard Max Christie and forward Naji Marshall. The pair earned the respect of supporters packing American Airlines Center for the pure energy and effort they bring to the team.

Though you can never rule out a trade in this era of the NBA, Christie and Marshall are two players that Dallas likes a lot. Ahead of the 2026-27 season, both of them will be switching up jersey numbers.

Max Christie, Naji Marshall Wearing New Jersey Numbers In 2026-27

Mar 21, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) controls the ball during the game between the Mavericks and the Clippers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to The Dallas Morning News' Mike Curtis, Christie and Marshall will wear different numbers the next time they take the court.

Christie is moving from No. 00 to No. 0. Dante Exum held the digit for much of the last three seasons before being traded to the Washington Wizards in February.

Marshall is switching from No. 13 to No. 3. Obviously, that's the number Davis wore in his unspectacular stint with the Mavericks. Davis only played in 29 regular-season games after being the main asset in the Doncic trade.

Max Christie and Naji Marshall are changing their jersey numbers, per a #Mavs spokesperson:



Christie will switch from No. 00 to No. 0, previously worn by Dante Exum in 2025-26.



Marshall is changing his number from No. 13 to No. 3, previously worn by Anthony Davis in 2025-26. — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) July 1, 2026

No. 0 doesn't have an extensive history with the Mavericks. With that being said, Shawn Marion did wear the number from 2009-14, helping Dallas win its first NBA championship in 2011.

No. 3 is far more traveled, as the digit has ties to former Mavericks such as Kevin Ollie, Vernon Max, Rodrigue Beaubois, Shane Larkin, Charlie Villanueva, and Nerlens Noel.

Christie carved out a starting role in his first full season with the Mavericks, averaging a career-high 12.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 29.1 minutes per game. He shot a blistered 40.8% from three-point range on 5.8 attempts. That kind of efficiency is exactly what the franchise needs.

Marshall can do a little bit of it all as far as scoring at the rim, rebounding, passing, and playing defense. Though he struggles from distance, his ability to get into the paint is useful.

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