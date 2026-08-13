5 Must-Watch Games for Dallas Mavericks in 2026-27 Season

The NBA released the full 2026-27 regular season schedule on Thursday afternoon, which gives the Dallas Mavericks a first glimpse of what to expect.

While there are a lot of games to look forward to, not every fan can watch all 82 games. It's a long season, but a few games stand above the rest.

Here are five games Mavericks fans, and even NBA fans, must watch this year.

Wednesday, October 21st, at Houston Rockets

Is it cheating to pick the first game of the season to be a must-watch? Maybe, but there are a lot of storylines that everyone is following.

It'll be the first time we'll have seen Kyrie Irving in an NBA game in 18 months, and he'll be playing against one of his friends and former teammates, Kevin Durant. Everyone is curious to see how Irving will look after returning from his ACL injury.

Durant and Klay Thompson had a quick spat on social media last week, but Thompson may not be on the team this season. They have 16 roster spots, and he's been most commonly linked to trades and buyouts.

It'll be the first game of the Dusty May coaching era and the Masai Ujiri management era. Mavericks fans had better be tuned in for this one.

Saturday, January 16th, at New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are the reigning NBA champions, and the Mavericks will play them in Madison Square Garden on January 16th.

Jalen Brunson is obviously a former Maverick, but they are going to have the biggest targets on their back all season long.

Jan 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) looks to drive past New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monday, February 15th, vs. Philadelphia 76ers

LeBron James could be making his final trip to the American Airlines Center on Presidents' Day, February 15th. He'll be a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, joining Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, and Joel Embiid.

James did sign a two-year deal, but at his age, he could retire at any point. He's one of the two greatest players in NBA history, and NBA fans should appreciate watching him while they can.

Presidents' Day is a new premiere day for the NBA's regular season, and the Mavericks will be featured in it this year.

Sunday, February 28th, vs. Los Angeles Lakers, ABC

The Dallas Mavericks will only host Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers once this season, and it will be on Doncic's birthday on February 28th.

Any game Doncic plays in Dallas will draw headlines and attention, and it being his birthday only makes it that much more intriguing.

Many will remember his first game back in Dallas, where he cried on the bench during the tribute video, then torched his former team for 45 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals. In his second game back in Dallas last season, he got a private suite for Mavericks fans who had been outspoken about their displeasure with the trade. What he'll do this time will be interesting to watch.

Jan 24, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thursday, March 11th, vs. Washington Wizards

Anthony Davis will make his return to Dallas on March 11th, barring an injury or another trade, and his reception from the Mavericks fans will be fascinating to watch.

Davis never asked to be traded for Luka Doncic, but Mavericks fans quickly grew tired of his lack of availability, as he only played in 29 regular-season games in over a year. His insistence on playing power forward didn't help matters either.

The Wizards should be a much better team this year and have the first overall pick in AJ Dybantsa, which will make this a much more interesting game.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news.