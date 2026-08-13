When Will Dallas Mavericks Play Games Against Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic?

The full 2026-27 NBA schedule is now out after the NBA released it on Thursday afternoon. Expectations aren't as high for the Mavericks this year, but they'll get Kyrie Irving back from injury, and Cooper Flagg will be entering his second season. That alone is enough to be highly invested in the Mavs.

Naturally, there will be some matchups Mavericks fans will be keeping an eye on over other games, such as games against Anthony Davis and the Washington Wizards, and Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Any game between Doncic and the Mavericks will have a lot of intrigue surrounding it after the still-shocking trade from February of 2025. The city of Dallas still loves Doncic, and Doncic still considers Dallas home.

The primary return for that was Anthony Davis, who played in just 31 games (including two Play-In games) over a full year before he was traded to the Wizards last year in what was essentially a salary dump. He'll likely want to prove something in games against the Mavs, if he's healthy enough to play in those games.

Here is a look at the dates scheduled for those "revenge" games.

Mavericks vs. Lakers Matchups

Jan 24, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mavericks will host the Lakers just once on February 28th, which happens to be Doncic's birthday. They will play in Los Angeles twice on March 21st and April 6th.

The Lakers had a lot of changes this offseason as they look to surround Luka Doncic with the best possible team, almost scared he'll leave in 2028 free agency. They traded two unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps in a sign-and-trade for Walker Kessler, traded Deandre Ayton for Jaden Hardy and two second-round picks, and signed Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes, Matisse Thybulle, and Kevon Looney.

The biggest news was that they lost LeBron James in free agency, who signed a two-year, minimum deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. They also re-signed Austin Reaves on a four-year, $184 million extension.

Mavericks vs. Wizards Matchups

Jan 6, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) yells during warmups before the start of the game against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Mavericks and Wizards playing in opposite conferences, they'll play each other just twice, barring a schedule addition from the NBA Cup. They'll play in Dallas on March 11th, then turn around and play in Washington on March 28th.

The biggest thing to watch for Washington's game in Dallas is the fans' reception of Davis, assuming he's playing then. He never asked to be traded for Doncic, but they still quickly grew tired of him not playing, not being in shape, and bogging down the offense.

After tanking the last few years, the Washington Wizards believe they can contend this year. On top of trading for Anthony Davis last year, they were also able to acquire Trae Young without sacrificing any draft capital.

Washington won the first overall pick this summer and drafted AJ Dybantsa, so they have a lot of talent, all of a sudden.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news.