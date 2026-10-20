Mavericks Let Contract Extension Deadline Pass For Two Former First-Round Picks

Monday at 5 pm CST was the deadline for teams to extend first-round picks from the 2023 NBA Draft class. The OKC Thunder and Charlotte Hornets beat the buzzer for Cason Wallace and Brandon Miller, respectively, but plenty of teams decided to hold off on extensions.

That was the case for the Dallas Mavericks. Dereck Lively II and Marcus Sasser were both eligible for extensions, but neither got a deal before the deadline, so they'll play out the last year of their contracts before entering free agency next offseason.

The Mavericks will have the option to extend a qualifying offer to both players next offseason, which would make them restricted free agents, allowing the Mavericks to match any offer sheet that they sign.

With the tax aprons in place, teams are more conscious of handing out a lot of money to players they still have questions about. For the longest time, teams would give the contract, and if they paid a bad contract, they paid a bad contract. That isn't the case anymore.

Here is why the Mavericks passed on extensions for both players.

Sep 25, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) poses for a photo during the Mavericks media day at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dereck Lively II

It simply comes down to health for Dereck Lively II.

He's played in 43 games over the last two seasons, including just 7 last year, as he's dealt with foot injuries that required three procedures in 2025. We still don't know when he'll be ready for this season, as he recovers from his most recent surgery in December.

When Lively has been on the floor, he's been impactful as a rangy, athletic center. He anchored a defense that made the NBA Finals in 2024, but the former 12th overall pick just cannot stay healthy.

There were some extension talks between the two sides, but it makes sense for both sides to let this last season play out. It wouldn't be surprising if he plays on the qualifying offer in the 2027-28 season.

Oct 16, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Marcus Sasser (8) looks on during the game against the Atlanta Hawks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marcus Sasser

The Mavericks just acquired Marcus Sasser in a trade with the Detroit Pistons this offseason in what was essentially a salary dump. Dallas didn't send anything back, just took him into one of their many exceptions that they had available.

Sasser also dealt with injuries last year, playing just 38 games, and had the worst production of his career as Daniss Jenkins passed him in the rotation.

When he's played, Sasser has been a good shooter and defender, but he offers little potential as a playmaker, and at 6'1", it's hard to fit that into a rotation.

If he can have a productive season, there is plenty to like about him, and the Mavs can pick up contract talks with Sasser next offseason.

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