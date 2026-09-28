Mavs' Cooper Flagg Receives Advice After Growth Spurt From Warriors' Draymond Green

Dallas Mavericks star Cooper Flagg revealed during media day on Friday that he has grown to 6'10" without shoes, which would be more than a two-inch growth spurt since he measured in at 6'7.75" at the NBA Combine.

The Mavericks still have him listed at 6'9", but they very rarely change heights and weights, just going off previous experience.

If Flagg has actually grown to that height, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has some advice for him, and it's the same advice every older player gives: get in the post.

"He better get a post game. Try to take advantage of some of these smaller guards that they put on him, some of these small wings that they put on him," Green said on his podcast. "Get some post game, get some jump hook. That would be a dominant way to get eight points a game for him. Eight points a game changes things; it's very high percentage."

Every older player, especially retired ones, tries to get younger players to get in the post and score points that way, even as the game moves away from that style of play.

Flagg showed some ability in the post last season, spinning off defenders to get to the rim, but he's always going to be more of a finesse player, which makes it tough to have possessions in the post.

The construction of the roster could make it difficult for a lot of post touches, as Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II need to be around the rim to be effective (until Dusty May's wishes come true on Gafford shooting threes).

In lineups where Santi Aldama is playing center, it could make more sense. He's a career 36% three-point shooter, so he has to be respected from there, and that could allow for more opportunities inside for Flagg, depending on who else is in the lineup.

Sep 25, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) poses for a photo during the Mavericks media day at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not Everyone Needs a Post Game, But it Can Be In the Bag

One of the things that's always been annoying about former players analyzing basketball is that they think every tall player needs to be in the post. We heard it a lot with Kristaps Porzingis, but there are plenty of taller players who are just more comfortable on the perimeter.

The best coaches will put their players in the best positions to succeed. If Dusty May wants Flagg posting up, he'll post up.

However, May and everyone else in the building know that Flagg is best with the ball in his hands in transition, which is why May has put an emphasis on pace in his first season as the coach.

Sure, if Flagg gets a point guard switched onto him, it'll make sense to slow it down for a possession or two. Otherwise, let Flagg be Flagg.

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