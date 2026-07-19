Mavericks Draft Pick Situation, Depth Chart After Zaccharie Risacher Trade

The Dallas Mavericks made a big splash on Sunday afternoon, as it was announced that they had acquired 2024 first overall pick Zaccharie Risacher in a three-team trade with the Atlanta Hawks and OKC Thunder.

All it cost the Mavericks to pull off this trade was Ryan Nembhard and a 2027 second-round pick, which was rerouted to OKC so the Hawks could acquire Lu Dort.

It's a shockingly low price to pay for a former first overall pick, even if he was from arguably the weakest draft in recent memory and probably shouldn't have been the first pick to begin with. However, it's a great gamble to take considering the price was an undrafted rookie from last year's class and a second-round pick in what is projected to be a bad class.

The big difference is the amount of money Risacher will make. He's still on his rookie contract, but considering that he was the first overall pick, that comes at a higher number.

Mar 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) shoots outside against the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His $13.8 million contract fits right into the large trade exception the Mavericks created by trading away Anthony Davis in February, of which they'll still have about $7 million remaining. They also still have nearly $12 million of their non-taxpayer midlevel exception open (unclear is Moussa Cisse will slot into this, but he'll likely just be listed as a minimum contract).

However, the Mavericks are hard-capped at the first apron after trading cash to acquire the 56th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Vsevolod Ishchenko. They're still about $2.5 million below the tax line, and $9 million short of the first apron, so they do have a little more flexibility, if they need it.

This trade did send out the Mavericks' final second-round pick that they owned, though (the Mavericks have since announced they also got a top-55 protected second-round pick from the Hawks, so that likely won't convey). According to Spotrac, the only picks they have remaining now are the 2029 first-round pick from the Lakers and all of their firsts from 2031 through 2033. The OKC Thunder have swap rights in 2028, and the San Antonio Spurs have swap rights in 2030, while their 2027 first is top-2 protected, otherwise it'll go to the Charlotte Hornets.

Second-round picks are arguably the most overrated trade assets in the NBA, but they are useful for trades like this. Not having any moving forward could make things trickier, but the Mavericks need to shed at least one player before the start of the season. Maybe Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, and/or Daniel Gafford could help recoup some assets.

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard (9) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected Depth Chart After Zaccharie Risacher Trade

PG: Kyrie Irving, Sergio De Larrea, Marcus Sasser

SG: Max Christie, Klay Thompson, Tarik Biberovic, Caleb Martin, John Poulakidas (two-way)

SF: Cooper Flagg, Naji Marshall, Zaccharie Risacher

PF: P.J. Washington, Santi Aldama, Morez Johnson Jr., Tobi Lawal (two-way), Tyler Smith (two-way)

C: Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, Moussa Cisse

Keep in mind that a lot of these guys have positional versatility. Aldama and Johnson can play either frontcourt position, Biberovic and Martin can fit anywhere on the wing, and Cooper Flagg can play anywhere.

There will also be at least one of these players gone before the season. Cisse's contract doesn't guarantee until October 1st, but there are more likely outcomes, such as trading Daniel Gafford or P.J. Washington, or Klay Thompson being traded or agreeing to a buyout.

The backcourt remains a huge weakness. Even if the Mavericks aren't planning to contend this year, they're one Kyrie Irving injury away from things looking dire with their guards. If they can do a two-for-one deal that sends out multiple players to acquire a guard, that would be huge.

Tyler Smith is likely to be waived from his two-way contract at some point in the near future after disappointing in Las Vegas, and the Mavs could either use that on Vsevolod Ishchenko or a guard.

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