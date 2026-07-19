Instant NBA Trade Grade: Mavericks Acquire Former 1st Overall Pick in 3-Team Deal

The Dallas Mavericks are not done wheeling and dealing yet.

According to ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania, the Mavericks have acquired former first overall pick Zaccharie Risacher in a three-team trade with the Atlanta Hawks and OKC Thunder.

Here is a full look at the trade.

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Zaccharie Risacher

Atlanta Hawks Receive: Lu Dort, Ryan Nembhard

OKC Thunder Receive: 2027 second-round pick (from Chicago via Dallas), 2031 second-round pick (ATL), 2032 second-round pick (ATL)

BREAKING: The Oklahoma City Thunder trading All-Defensive wing Lu Dort to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal that sends three second-round picks to OKC, former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher to the Dallas Mavericks and Ryan Nembhard to Atlanta, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/4ewUxhRQA5 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 19, 2026

Risacher was the first overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, one of the weakest drafts in recent memory, and he was already on his way to bust status. He started to get phased out of Atlanta's rotation last season, averaging 9.6 PPG and 3.8 RPG.

He'll now get a fresh start in Dallas alongside two other former first overall picks: Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg. The expectations won't be as high for him now, especially with how many wings are on the roster.

Oddly enough, the Mavericks were in trade talks to send Anthony Davis to the Hawks for Risacher in salary filler, but those talks fell apart, and Davis was instead sent to the Wizards.

This will take up most of the Anthony Davis trade exception the Mavericks have, which some people thought they might keep open in case a team needs to clear salary to sign LeBron James. But they were able to get a first overall pick for someone who was an undrafted free agent a year ago.

Ryan Nembhard had flashes as an undrafted rookie last year, including 28 points and 10 assists in a road win in Denver in November, and a 23-assist outing against the Chicago Bulls in the season finale. However, he played poorly in Summer League, and it was clear then that his future likely wasn't in Dallas, despite them picking up his team option at the start of the offseason.

Nov 25, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) dunks against the Dallas Mavericks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Instant Trade Grade as Mavs Acquire Zaccharie Risacher: B+

On one hand, the last thing the Mavericks needed was another wing. Masai Ujiri has always coveted his wings, and this team has too many.

However, they were able to acquire the first overall pick from two years ago for a player who was undrafted a year ago without trading any serious draft capital. That can only be looked at as good value, even if Risacher will never live up to being the first overall pick.

Yes, the 2027 second-round pick from Chicago could be in the high 30s, but with the second round now being the inverse of the lottery, that pick could really be anywhere, and the 2027 draft class looks weak, as of now.

There are plenty of other trades the Mavericks can make down the line to clear up space, as P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, and Klay Thompson have been available in trade talks.

The roster will sort itself out. Just on the surface, they were able to trade away a player who wouldn't have been in the rotation for someone who could be.

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