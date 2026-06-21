Mavericks' Potential 2026 NBA Draft Trade Down Target Revealed

There are just two days remaining before the 2026 NBA Draft. While the Dallas Mavericks still don't have a head coach in place, rumors are starting to heat up about their draft plans. They have new management, led by team president Masai Ujiri and general manager Mike Schmitz, which could send the team in an entirely new direction.

As of Sunday, they enter the draft with the 9th, 30th, and 48th overall picks. According to reports, the Mavericks are willing to move up or down the board if the right players are available. There have been a lot of talks of them moving down, in particular, as the Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets each have two picks between 12 and 18.

If they are to trade down, NBA insider Jake Fischer has identified a possible prospect they would target: Washington's Hannes Steinbach.

"Sources say that Steinbach, whose father, Burkhard, played alongside Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki on the German League team in their shared hometown of Wurzburg some 30 years ago, is among the prospects to have worked out for the Mavericks under consideration for the No. 9 pick," Stein wrote on Saturday night.

Steinbach averaged 18.5 PPG while leading the country in rebounding at 11.8 RPG. At 6'10", 248 pounds, and a 7'2" wingspan, he also has the ability to stretch to three, hitting 18 of his 53 attempts in his lone year in college.

The Mavericks love the natives of Wurzburg, Germany. Obviously, the greatest player in franchise history is from there, but so was Maxi Kleber. An easy way to get the fans back on the team's side is to get another German.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) shoots a free throw against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Drafting Hannes Steinbach Could Trigger Another Trade

If the Mavericks do end up leaving the 2026 NBA Draft with Hannes Steinbach, they would likely need to trade Daniel Gafford to make the roster work. Gafford is entering the first season of a three-year, $54 million contract extension, and with Dereck Lively II entering the final year of his rookie deal, they may extend him soon, even with the injuries.

Gafford drew trade interest at last season's deadline, but they ended up hanging on to him once they traded Anthony Davis, believing they could get a first-round pick for him if they held out. Depending on how the draft shakes out Tuesday night, they might get that chance.

The Mavericks need to upgrade their backcourt, but if they're able to trade back and add a player like Labaron Philon and a frontcourt player like Hannes Steinbach, it would be hard to complain.

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