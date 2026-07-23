LeBron James Could Be Waiting to See if Mavericks Trade Kyrie Irving

The world is waiting on LeBron James to decide on his next (and possibly final) team for his legendary career.

James let the Los Angeles Lakers know that he wouldn't be returning, and now he's sifting through returns to the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers, or joining championship contenders like the Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors.

It seemed like he was getting close to a decision, but now we seem further than ever. According to Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo! Sports, it could be because he's waiting to see if the Dallas Mavericks would be willing to trade Kyrie Irving to one of his preferred destinations.

May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The popular theory around the league is that LeBron has been slow-playing his decision to see if any of his suitors could find a way to land [Kyrie] Irving or [Anthony] Davis," O'Connor wrote. "If a team proved capable of acquiring one of his championship teammates, sources say, it might sway him in that direction."

The Miami Heat desperately need some guard play, but they don't have the assets or the contracts to get a player like Irving. The Cleveland Cavaliers will likely re-sign James Harden. The 76ers have Tyrese Maxey. The Warriors have Stephen Curry.

It's hard to see any of those teams willing to trade for Irving, unless the Warriors wanted to do a Jimmy Butler swap for Irving, but it would be hard to talk the Mavs into taking on that contract. Also, how weird would it be to see James and Irving in Golden State?

If the Cavaliers decide not to re-sign Harden, they could always try to trade for Irving, but what would they have that would interest the Mavs? Probably nothing.

Mar 17, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) meets with Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) during a time out in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Mavericks Not Willing to Trade Kyrie Irving

As has been the case all offseason, the Dallas Mavericks have not shown any willingness to trade Kyrie Irving away.

Irving could always go into the front office and demand a trade, but Masai Ujiri is going to make the best decision for the franchise, and he thinks pairing Irving with Cooper Flagg will pay dividends down the line.

Especially when you hear new head coach Dusty May compare Irving to a Picasso painting, everyone in the building is clearly a big fan of Irving.

Irving also just feels comfortable in Dallas. There were rumors he may have been interested in trying to recruit LeBron James to Dallas, but the Mavericks likely aren't close enough to contention to make that make sense.

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