Mavericks Star Cooper Flagg is Already One of the Most Important Players in the NBA

The Dallas Mavericks are off to an early 4-2 start, which is better than many expected. One of those losses came without Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving, as Flagg was dealing with a shoulder injury and the Mavs decided to rest Irving on the second night of a back-to-back.

For someone who is 19 years old, it's impressive just how good Cooper Flagg is. Through five games, he's averaging 26.8 PPG, 6.6 APG, 6.0 RPG, 2.6 SPG, and 1.2 BPG on 65.1% true shooting.

And you have to keep in mind that he missed the second half of the game against the Indiana Pacers after a hard foul from Aaron Nesmith in transition. If he plays that second half, you're looking at a player averaging 30/8/8 more than likely.

It's important not to overreact to six games, especially in an 82-game season, but it's also hard not to. He already looks like one of the five best players in the NBA, and the statistics and advanced numbers back it up.

Oct 30, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) makes a free throw against the Houston Rockets during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Currently, Flagg is 7th in PPG, 4th in SPG, 4th in Player Efficiency Rating (PER), tied for 5th in Win Shares, 2nd in Box Plus/Minus, 1st in Defensive Box Plus/Minus, and 3rd in Value Over Replacement Player (VORP).

Flagg has a raw plus/minus of +10.4 when he has been on the floor. Walter Clayton Jr. is the next closest at +7.2. Flagg has just been in total control any time he's on the floor. He still has his mistakes, as any player does, but he learns from them in a way you'll rarely see.

When you turn on all of the talking heads, they're already saying that he's better than LeBron James was at the same age, saying he should be in MVP talks, or that he's already one of the 10 best players in the league.

Oct 30, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

IF, and that's a big if, Flagg keeps up this level of play and makes an All-NBA team this year, he'd be among the youngest to do so in NBA history with LeBron James.

As of now, you can already argue that Cooper Flagg is in the same realm as Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama, Luka Doncic, and others in terms of their importance to their teams' success.

Again, it's only six games into the season, and anything can happen, but the growth that he has shown as a scorer, passer, and overall playmaker is absurd already.

Injuries around the NBA could help Flagg make an All-NBA team, as guys like Anthony Edwards, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Paolo Banchero, and Jaren Jackson Jr. are all dealing with long-term injuries.

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