Cooper Flagg Receives Major Praise As LeBron James Comparison Resurfaces

Dallas Mavericks star Cooper Flagg is ascending early in his second season in the NBA. It's hard to believe that he won't turn 20 until December, making him younger than current rookies such as Kings guard Darius Acuff, Bulls forward Caleb Wilson, and Nets guard Mikel Brown Jr.

It's not really an argument that Flagg has a chance to be a generational talent. He's already drawing comparisons to some of the greats, including LeBron James.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst has followed James' career as closely as anyone. He even worked in Cleveland and Miami while James was playing for both franchises.

Considering his experience around one of the GOATs, it's eye-opening to hear just how highly Windhorst speaks of Flagg.

NBA Analyst Believes Cooper Flagg Is Better Defender Than LeBron James At Same Age

Apr 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball as Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier this week, Windhorst sparked controversy when he started to compare some of the similarities and differences between Flagg and James.

Windhorst even went on to claim that Flagg is a better defender than James was at this point in his career.

"He's not the offensive talent that LeBron was as a 19-year-old. LeBron's ability to impose his physical talents on the offensive end from age 18 was more impressive, and therefore he put up huge numbers and was just physically dominant," Windhorst said. "Cooper Flagg's a better defender than LeBron at 19, Cooper Flagg's got a better fundamental jump shot at 19, Cooper Flagg is more positionally versatile defensively at age 19."

"There's a lot of checkmarks on that slider that are Cooper Flagg-LeBron James comps at the same age," Windhorst added. "I'm sorry, I just can't help myself."

Obviously, the statement created a lot of attention and controversy on social media. Windhorst addressed the frenzy by doubling down on his take.

"I want to 100% clarify what I said about Cooper Flagg. In my view, Cooper Flagg is better at defense than LeBron was at the same age," Windhorst said. "I don't even think it's debatable."

"There were defensive plays that LeBron made at that age. He certainly would get into passing lanes, he certainly would block shots; he was a defensive playmaker, but Cooper is better defensively, empirically. I don't think that's debatable," Windhorst added. "I think Cooper's technique on offense in some ways is better than LeBron's at that age."

That's lofty praise, but it also comes with an expectation and a sense of pressure. So far, Flagg is showing he's built for the moment.

After setting numerous records a year ago, he's off to a fast start this season. In 5 appearances, he's averaging 26.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 2.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks over 32.2 minutes per game.

The Mavericks are back in action against the Sacramento Kings on Monday, November 2. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news.