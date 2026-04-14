Klay Thompson Laughs At Question About Playing For Mavericks Next Season

The Dallas Mavericks are going into an offseason that has the potential to lead to plenty of roster changes.

Dallas found its franchise star in 2025-26 as No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg lived up to expectations, and then some. The Mavericks will be focused on building around Flagg moving forward.

READ MORE: 4 Dallas Mavericks Who Won't Be On Roster Next Season

Flagg won't turn 20 years old until December, so it's worth wondering if some of the older players will remain with the team moving forward.

Five-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson is entering the final season of his three-year, $50 million contract. Thompson arrived in Dallas with the franchise coming off a Finals run.

Thompson was hoping to help the Mavericks raise a banner, but things haven't gone to plan, to say the least. Dallas traded Luka Doncic and then moved on from Anthony Davis just over a year later.

The constant shifts mean Thompson really has no idea what to expect next.

Klay Thompson Under Contract But Unsure About Mavericks Return

Mar 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts after making a three-point basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Dallas concluded its campaign with a 149-128 stomping of the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night. In the win, Thompson contributed ten minutes off the bench, putting up 12 points, 1 assist, and 1 steal.

As the season ended on a positive note for the Mavericks, Thompson was asked about his future with the franchise. Thinking about the various teammates he's seen traded since joining Dallas, the question drew a laugh from the veteran sharpshooter.

READ MORE: Mavericks' Cooper Flagg Ruled Out With Injury in Season Finale Against Bulls

"That's a hard hitter," Thompson said to The Dallas Morning News' Mike Curtis. "I'm not sure. I mean, I'm under contract, so I do [expect to be in Dallas], but I've definitely learned during my time in Dallas things can change on a dime. I'm just here to have a great time and put my best forward, and that's all you can do."

The uncertainty can be mind-numbing. In Thompson's case, this is something he's dealt with before. There were serious questions about whether he would still be able to contribute after dealing with ACL and Achilles injuries over five years ago.

Half a decade later, Thompson has appeared in 69 or more games in four consecutive seasons.

That doesn't make the current unpredictability any easier to grapple with.

"That's the hardest part about being an NBA player," Thompson added. "They think they pay you for the records broken or the rings won, but it's really they pay you for being able to be traded, being on the road away from your family on a consistent basis, going through injury, and all of this stuff that the common fan doesn't see that really makes it difficult."

Thompson struggled to adjust to a full-time bench role in his second year with the Mavericks. Of his 69 appearances, he only made eight starts.

The 36-year-old shot a career low from the field (39.3%), three-point range (38.3%), and the free-throw line (76.6%). The decrease in playing time led to his averages dropping across the board. It's worth noting that Thompson's three-point percentage still ranked second on the Mavericks behind Max Christie (40.4%).

Despite his age and mileage, Thompson can provide quality minutes when his shot is falling. Dallas should be able to get him plenty of open looks with Flagg and Kyrie Irving handling the ball next season.

At the same time, Thompson is due $17.4 million in 2026-27, and he might not really fit into Flagg's timeline.

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