Mavericks Trading For Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Would Be Disastrous Mistake

It has been reported that the Dallas Mavericks have had discussions with the LA Clippers regarding a trade for two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard.

The package that the Mavericks have apparently discussed is P.J. Washington, Klay Thompson, and draft capital, though what that draft capital could be is currently unknown. They don't have many tradeable first-round picks as it is.

Just those two players wouldn't work financially, but adding a third player with a higher salary, such as Caleb Martin or Daniel Gafford, would make it work. The question at that point would just be about the draft compensation, which again, the Mavs don't have much of.

The biggest connecting piece is that Masai Ujiri, the Mavericks' new team president and alternate governor, led the Toronto Raptors when they traded for Kawhi Leonard. It was a controversial decision, as he traded beloved star DeMar DeRozan as part of that deal.

Still, that trade was eight years ago. Kawhi Leonard turns 35 years old today and has played more than 60 games in a season just twice since that trade to Toronto. Turning around and trading for Kawhi Leonard once again would not be building for the future like Ujiri once said.

Apr 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts after a missed basket in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Dallas Mavericks Should Not Trade for Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard is coming off an All-NBA Second Team season, where he averaged a career-high 27.9 PPG on efficient shooting splits. And a defensive trio of Cooper Flagg, Kawhi Leonard, and Morez Johnson Jr. would be terrifying. Leonard would also provide a boost to three-point shooting.

The positives pretty much stop there, however.

Again, Leonard turns 35 years old today and has never been the model for durability. Dallas just traded away one often injured superstar in Anthony Davis. Even if this is new management, trading for Leonard is just another injury waiting to happen.

Masai Ujiri has also mentioned that every decision they make will be about the future and building around Cooper Flagg. Trading for Leonard would do the exact opposite. In fact, it would say that the Kyrie Irving timeline is the most important one.

Apr 7, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls the ball during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

It's understandable to want to win now, but would trading for Leonard be enough? It wouldn't solve their lack of playmaking or shooting across the roster, and they'd still have an overcrowded frontcourt.

Mortgaging a future for maybe two years of peak play, with no draft capital to build on after that, would be a major mistake. Unless the trade is Washington, Gafford, Martin, and a handful of second-round picks, that's the only way this could make sense.

However, the Raptors could be offering Brandon Ingram and multiple firsts. The Mavericks should be offering nothing more than salary filler.

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