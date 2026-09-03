Dirk Nowitzki 'Really Liked' Dallas Mavericks' First-Round Pick

The Dallas Mavericks have had a lot of changes this offseason, and it's always great to hear the insight of the greatest player in franchise history: Dirk Nowitzki.

The Big Geran has been estranged from the Mavericks for the last few years because of some horrific decisions from former general manager Nico Harrison, which included firing former beloved head athletic trainer Casey Smith while he was tending to his ailing mother and trading away Luka Doncic.

Nowitzki still keeps close tabs on the only franchise he's ever known, though. Mike Curtis of the Dallas Morning News asked him about some of the recent moves, and it seems like Nowitzki is a big fan of 25th overall pick Sergio De Larrea.

Jan 29, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks former player Dirk Nowitzki waves to the crowd at halftime of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I’ve seen De Larrea live in international team game. I think it was last summer. Really liked him," Nowitzki said. "Now he’s almost a year and a half older since then. He knows how to play, decent athlete, can get to his spots. Super smart on the point guard."

The Mavericks were able to trade up from the 30th pick to the 25th pick of the 2026 NBA Draft to take De Larrea, using two future second-round picks to do so. For a team that has a lot of questions about the future of their backcourt, De Larrea gives them something to build around.

De Larrea struggled to score in the NBA Summer League, but he was an elite passer, putting up a combined 26 assists in the final two games, smashing the franchise's Summer League record for assists in a game.

He struggled a little bit in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers over the weekend, going scoreless on Friday with a few turnovers. It's going to take time for De Larrea to develop his body for the physicality, but the skills are definitely there.

How Much Will Sergio De Larrea Contribute This Season?

The Mavericks needed to add a lot of playmaking to the roster, given how poor the team's backcourt was last season.

Kyrie Irving coming back from injury will be the biggest solution for that, but having a young, talented guard to build around, like Sergio De Larrea, will be nice, too.

De Larrea is great at throwing lobs, and with guys on the roster like Cooper Flagg, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, and P.J. Washington, there are plenty of guys who can throw it home.

Still, the scoring and the physicality will be a big change for De Larrea, so he may spend some time in the G-League this year just getting more reps. It wouldn't be surprising if he did. Otherwise, he'll be competing with Marcus Sasser for backup guard reps.

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