Former Mavericks Veteran Could Be Lakers' Next Free Agency Option

The Dallas Mavericks essentially have their 15-man roster set after reaching a buyout agreement with Klay Thompson a few weeks ago. While other moves could be made, this is likely the roster that they'll take into training camp in a few weeks.

That puts Dwight Powell's situation in a tough spot. Powell is essentially a lifelong Maverick, having been included in the Rajon Rondo trade in his rookie season. That was 11 years ago, and despite some rumors that he may be looking to retire, that does not appear to be the case.

While Powell would probably like to finish his career with the Mavericks, it's not appearing to be a viable option.

If Powell wants to continue playing basketball, one option could be joining his former teammate, Luka Doncic, on the Los Angeles Lakers.

"The most significant option for the Lakers could be Dwight Powell, the 6-10, 35-year-old big man who was teammates with Doncic for 6 ½ seasons in Dallas. Notably, Powell has played the most games as a teammate alongside Doncic (389) among the 98 players Doncic has played alongside in his eight-year NBA career," Chobi Price of the New York Post wrote.

The Lakers made a lot of changes this offseason, especially to their frontcourt, adding Walker Kessler, Sandro Mamukelashvili, and Kevon Looney. Powell probably wouldn't factor too heavily into that rotation, but whatever they can do to make Doncic happy needs to be done.

This comes after the Lakers swung and missed on Jonathan Kuminga, who decided to take less and sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves last week.

Jan 24, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) exchanges words with Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell (7) after Powell fouls Doncic during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Familiarity Between Dwight Powell and Lakers Could Make This Happen

Dwight Powell has been an extremely valuable veteran for the Mavericks recently and had his best seasons playing with Doncic, starting about half the games between 2019 and 2023. His production has dipped significantly in recent years, but he still brings a lot of energy.

Powell was also on the Mavericks when JJ Redick spent the last half of the 2020-21 season with them, and he's now the head coach of the Lakers, which would provide more familiarity. The Lakers also traded for Jaden Hardy this offseason to get off Deandre Ayton's contract, giving them more former Mavs.

If Powell is interested in continuing his career, the Lakers could give him that opportunity, and maybe he can convince Doncic to come back to Dallas once his current contract is up (pipe dream, I know).

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