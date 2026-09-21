Free Agent Dallas Mavericks Veteran Could Sign Deal to Return To Team

The Dallas Mavericks have a full 15-man roster after waiving Klay Thompson a few weeks ago, allowing him to sign with the Miami Heat as he chases a more competitive close to his career.

While they may not have any roster spots right now, they are still making moves around the fringes.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavericks are planning to sign veteran forward Dwight Powell to a training camp deal. Dallas is set to open training camp next weekend.

Powell has nearly been a lifelong Maverick, as he was traded to Dallas in his rookie season in the 2014-15 season in the infamous Rajon Rondo trade. He kept sticking around as a quality backup big, but did start the majority of games in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

Dwight Powell was with the Mavericks this week at the Kyrie Irving-led minicamp in Los Angeles and the expectation, league sources say, is that Powell will receive a formal training camp invite even though Dallas currently has a full roster with 15 standard NBA contracts. https://t.co/mYb9kpqq1o — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 20, 2026

Last year, Powell wasn't really supposed to be in the rotation because of the center rotation of Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, and Anthony Davis, but Davis played in just 20 games before he was traded, Lively played just 7 games before needing season-ending surgery, and Gafford was in and out of the lineup because of an ankle injury.

Because of that, Powell ended up playing in 63 games last year, starting 12, averaging 3.3 PPG and 4.1 RPG.

At 35 years old, though, no one around the NBA decided to pursue the veteran free agent.

There were some rumblings that the Los Angeles Lakers would consider signing Powell, as they look for more center depth, and he already has history with Luka Doncic, but that doesn't appear to be in the cards.

Powell was seen in Los Angeles this weekend, but it was to work out at a team get-together hosted by Kyrie Irving, which is what sparked the rumors of Powell returning to the Mavs.

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell (7) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could Dwight Powell Make the Mavericks' Roster?

It's an uphill battle for Powell to make the Mavericks' roster. They're already a frontcourt-heavy team with five players who are centers or have center versatility: Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, Moussa Cisse, Santi Aldama, and Morez Johnson Jr.

Cisse is on a mostly non-guaranteed contract, which would make it easy to move on from, but the team is clearly leaning on a youth movement.

Veterans are valuable to have in a locker room, but they have Kyrie Irving, and they also have Garrett Temple joining the coaching staff, who has been in that Powell role with other teams.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news.