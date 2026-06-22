Grading The Mavericks’ Hiring Of Michigan Coach Dusty May

The Dallas Mavericks sent shockwaves around the basketball landscape on Monday morning when it was announced that Michigan's Dusty May would be the new head coach. He won a national championship this year, just his second season at Michigan, and he had agreed to a new contract extension, even though it hadn't been signed yet.

This move comes just a day ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft. That's very late in the process, especially for college basketball, as it's months after the championship and the close of the transfer portal.

Mavericks' governor Patrick Dumont has liked taking big swings since he stepped in for Mark Cuban. He made that clear when he brought in Masai Ujiri as team president and allowed Ujiri to say that Jason Kidd wasn't the right fit, despite costing the team $40 million to let Kidd go.

This is as big of a swing as it gets. Dusty May has never coached in the NBA, having only been in college since 2005. However, he's been very successful in college, winning a national championship this season, and leading Florida Atlantic to a Final Four a few years ago. Will he be able to translate that to the NBA, though?

Michigan head coach Dusty May smiles at the podium during a celebration honoring the Wolverines’ NCAA men’s basketball national championship at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 11, 2026. | David Rodriguez Muñoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Grading the Dusty May Hire: B+

This is a huge risk for the Mavericks. I was on board with letting Jason Kidd go, as he didn't take the regular season seriously, and his rotations were incredibly frustrating. However, he was a respected voice because of his Hall-of-Fame career as a player, and he had a close relationship with Kyrie Irving.

Dusty May might have won a national championship, but it's a gamble jumping from college to the NBA as a coach, especially when they don't have any experience at this level. It's an entirely different game.

Billy Donovan is the biggest name that has made this jump in recent memory, as he left his post at the University of Florida for the OKC Thunder. Oddly enough, May also spent time with the Gators. Both coaches won national championships. Donovan has been fine as an NBA coach, but he hasn't been that successful. May is hoping to buck that trend here.

There is a chance that this goes down in flames for both parties, though. May is probably really looking forward to coaching Cooper Flagg, as a lot of coaches were, but it's going to be vital that he fills his staff with people who have thrived in the NBA.

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