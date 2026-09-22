How Kyrie Irving's Relationship With New Mavericks Management Could Lead to Trade

The Dallas Mavericks have been persistent this offseason in stating that they are not looking to trade star guard Kyrie Irving. They think he and Cooper Flagg can coexist and be a formidable pairing.

Teams aren't convinced that the Mavericks will hang on to Irving long-term, though. He's 15 years older than Flagg, and the Mavericks have also been very vocal about their desire to build around Flagg moving forward.

While Irving is on the team now, they could always look to trade him later once he recuperates some value.

The Mavericks also have new leadership, as Masai Ujiri has taken over as the team president and alternate governor. Ujiri is one of the most respected leaders in the NBA and has grown close to Irving in the past.

That relationship and familiarity could lead to Irving having a comfortable conversation with Ujiri about moving on if it comes down to it.

Dec 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) laughs with his teammates during the game between the Mavericks and the Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Masai also has a really good relationship with Kyrie Irving," Marcus J. Spears said on NBA Today. "I think it's the kind of relationship where if Kyrie says, 'Hey Masai, like this isn't for me,' I think they could work together to get something done."

For now, the Mavericks are set on entering the season with Irving as the starting point guard, and it's a mess behind him.

Marcus Sasser and Sergio De Larrea wouldn't be ready for full-time starting roles, and Cooper Flagg and Naji Marshall don't need to be point guards, even if they'll have ball-handling responsibilities.

Jan 28, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg Can Succeed Together

While it is an odd pairing, Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving can absolutely have some success together. They're not the most complementary stars, but they have history of playing off-ball.

If the trade deadline is approaching and the Mavericks are 10 games below .500, it would make sense to trade Irving, though.

The Mavericks' lack of draft compensation moving forward is alarming, and they have a front office that thrives on building through the draft. New general manager Mike Schmitz made his name as a scout for ESPN.

This isn't even just a Kyrie Irving point; if the Mavericks aren't performing that well, they would need to explore trading veterans to contending teams for draft capital.

The middle of the Western Conference is up for grabs, and the Mavericks could find themselves in the Play-In picture with the Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, and others.

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