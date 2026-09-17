Is the NBA Underrating the Mavericks' Future With Cooper Flagg?

The Dallas Mavericks have a young superstar to build around in Cooper Flagg, who had a sensational rookie year. For someone who didn't turn 19 until December, the Mavericks couldn't have asked for much more from him.

Lucking into Cooper Flagg in last year's draft makes the Mavericks' future look a lot brighter than it did after they infamously traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for the poor return of Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and one future first-round pick.

However, some people still aren't that high on the Mavericks' future surrounding Flagg. ESPN writers collaborated to power-rank teams for the next 3 years, and the Mavericks ranked just 17th.

Apr 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) speaks to the crowd before the game against the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Mavericks rank near the middle of the pack in almost every subcategory, so they're a proper fit for the middle of the pack," ESPN's Zach Kram explained.

"On the plus side is the presence of 19-year-old Cooper Flagg, the reigning Rookie of the Year and one of the NBA's most promising prospects. On the negative side is uncertainty around Dallas' competitive window, as it's unclear when Flagg and friends will actually start pushing toward the playoffs."

Despite having Flagg, the Mavericks are behind the Miami Heat and Utah Jazz, among others. Miami should be more competitive immediately, but Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't getting any younger, and the Jazz haven't shown that they can compete yet, even if they have talented pieces.

The Mavericks haven't shown that they can compete with Flagg yet either, but he has a brighter potential than anyone else on the Jazz.

Mavericks have other younger building blocks, too, having taken Morez Johnson Jr. 9th overall and Sergio De Larrea 25th overall. Dereck Lively II could still be a starting-caliber rim protector if he could stay healthy. Max Christie is a valuable shooter. And veteran pieces like P.J. Washington, Naji Marshall, and Daniel Gafford can still be contributing pieces.

A Few Things Complicate Mavericks' Future

Jan 28, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The big question is the future of Kyrie Irving. He's 34 years old and coming off an ACL injury, plus he could become a free agent next year. As talented as he is, there's no guarantee he'll be the same level of player for the next three years, especially coming off an injury.

Even if Irving plays well, he could be traded at the deadline if the team isn't doing well, or he could even leave in free agency.

The Mavericks also don't have a lot of future assets to work with. They have the Lakers pick in 2029, and then don't control their own picks until 2031.

That makes it harder to build around Flagg, but he could be a special enough player for it to not even matter.

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