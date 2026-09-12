Mavericks Trade Assets Ranked: Players, Picks and Contracts

The Dallas Mavericks are in an interesting situation as they get ready for the 2026-27 season. It's a new head coach, with Dusty May in place of Jason Kidd, as well as an entirely new front office led by Masai Ujiri and Mike Schmitz.

As they look to build around Cooper Flagg for the future, it's important that they use every asset to its fullest potential. But what kind of assets do the Mavericks actually have?

Here is every asset that the Mavericks have ranked by value, going in order from lowest value to highest.

Negative Value/Salary Filler

Caleb Martin

Caleb Martin still has two years remaining on his deal, which is set to pay him around $19 million in total. He was one of the worst players in the NBA last year, and it would be surprising if he were in the rotation this season.

The Mavericks would probably love to move off his salary, but that would likely only happen as a salary filler in another trade.

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Moussa Cisse (30) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Little/No Value

2027 Fake Atlanta Hawks Second-Round Pick

As part of the Zaccharie Risacher trade, the Mavericks received a top-55 protected second-round pick from the Atlanta Hawks. It would be stunning if they saw that pick, and 2027 is already a weak draft class.

Moussa Cisse

Moussa Cisse did sign an offer sheet with the New York Knicks this offseason that the Mavericks quickly matched, but it's a mostly non-guaranteed deal. If he were to hit the trade market, it would be surprising if the Mavs could get a second-round pick for the former undrafted center.

Marcus Sasser

The Mavericks got Sasser as part of a salary dump, not sending anything to Detroit while taking him into one of their many exceptions. While he's young and still has some potential, it's already been shown that he doesn't have much value in the NBA. He's in the last year of his rookie deal, set to make $5.1 million.

Zaccharie Risacher

Again, the Mavericks basically got Risacher in a salary dump, only having to send out Ryan Nembhard and a second-round pick to be able to get him. Of this group, he has the most potential to be able rise in value, but it also wouldn't be surprising if the Mavericks declined the last year of his team option prior to this season starting. He's making $13.8 million this season.

Young Players With Potential

Tarik Biberovic

Teams were looking to acquire Tarik Biberovic's draft rights before the Mavericks snagged him. The sharpshooting European import has a cheap deal (two years, $6 million, team option) and a very valuable skill set.

Sergio De Larrea

The Mavericks traded up at the back end of the 2026 NBA Draft's first round to take Sergio De Larrea, an exciting guard with good playmaking skills. He has a long way to go before he's a consistent NBA player, but the flashes he showed in the Summer League have people excited.

Dereck Lively II

I truly had no idea where to place Dereck Lively II, as his injury concerns likely make him very hard to trade. When he's healthy, though, he's a truly game-changing center because of his defensive presence and passing as a big. He's entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Nov 19, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) and forward Daniel Gafford (21) celebrates a basket against the New York Knicks during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Valuable to the Right Team

Mavericks First-Round Picks

The Mavericks can't trade their picks until the 2030s, and teams likely won't view them as too valuable because of Cooper Flagg.

Santi Aldama

The Mavericks gave up a top-20 protected pick and some second-round picks, as well as AJ Johnson, to trade for Tarik Biberovic and Santi Aldama, with Aldama being the main piece. Aldama is a versatile big man who can shoot threes and has a reasonable contract, with two years and $34 million remaining.

Daniel Gafford

The Mavericks have been shopping Daniel Gafford for over a year and haven't gotten the first-round pick in return that they would've wanted. Rim-protecting lob threats will always have a place in the league, but it's hard to imagine the Mavericks getting the first-round pick back at this point. He's entering the first year of a three-year, $51 million deal.

Naji Marshall

The Mavericks just extended Naji Marshall on a three-year deal worth more than $50 million, which likely decreases his value a little. He already didn't have the value that the Mavs were searching for if he's still on the team after shopping him.

P.J. Washington

A very similar story to Naji Marshall, as Washington is entering the first year of a four-year, $88 million deal. He might be a little too expensive right now, but his versatility intrigues a lot of teams. If he's hitting his three-pointers, he's worth a first-round pick to a contending team.

2029 Lakers First-Round Pick

Luka Doncic can be a free agent in 2028, and that could make the one first-round pick that the Mavericks got back for him really juicy. If he re-signs with them, this pick won't amount to much. If he leaves, this could be a lottery pick.

Cheap, Good Players

Max Christie

Max Christie is another hard one to place, but at just $8.2 million this year, as a borderline starter and a good shooter makes him a little more valuable than the rest. He'll need an extension soon, but teams around the NBA likely view him highly.

Morez Johnson Jr.

Morez Johnson Jr. was just the 9th overall pick of a very strong class. He went a little higher than many anticipated, but only by a few slots, and he's going to be a very valuable defender. How his offensive game develops will be

Oct 6, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (left) and guard Kyrie Irving (right) watch the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Dickie's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Two Stars

Kyrie Irving

While he's older and coming off an ACL injury, Kyrie Irving should still have decent value in the NBA. If the Mavericks decide to move him at the trade deadline, they should be able to at least get one first-round pick back, if not more.

Cooper Flagg

Cooper Flagg is far and away the most valuable player on the team. Not that they would ever trade him (you would hope), but he'd fetch a haul of draft picks and other young players. He's entering just the second year of his rookie contract, and while that's still paying him $14.5 million this year, that's a bargain.

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