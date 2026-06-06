Jalen Brunson Admits Luka Doncic Made Him Question Himself With Mavericks

The New York Knicks are at the halfway point of their goal to bring an NBA Championship home for the first time since 1973. New York is out to a 2-0 lead against the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals.

At the forefront of the Knicks' success is star point guard Jalen Brunson. The savvy veteran is on the cusp of accomplishing one of his dreams.

Brunson infamously departed from the Dallas Mavericks following the 2021-22 campaign, signing with New York in free agency. Since then, he's developed into a force to be reckoned with, averaging at least 24 points per game in four consecutive seasons.

A second-round pick and an underdog coming out of college, Brunson hasn't been someone who doubts himself very often. However, there is a moment that stands out to the three-time All-NBA selection.

Jalen Brunson Had Doubts Early In His Tenure With The Mavericks

Feb 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Shortly after winning his second national championship at Villanova, Brunson found himself as a member of the Mavericks' 2018 NBA Draft class, which also included Luka Doncic, whom the franchise acquired through a trade with the Sacramento Kings.

Just 19 years old, it was immediately obvious that Doncic was a special talent. Doncic earned Rookie of the Year honors, setting numerous franchise and league records as he averaged 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.1 steals over 33.6 minutes per game.

The process wasn't as swift for Brunson. During his first year in the league, Brunson was mainly a part-time starter for the Mavericks, averaging fewer than 10 points per game.

Watching Doncic acclimate to the highest level of basketball so effortlessly forced Brunson to re-evaluate his approach.

"The only time is probably my rookie year. Coming into my rookie season and laying pickup with the team in Dallas and then obviously watching Luka doing his thing so effortlessly," Brunson said ahead of the NBA Finals.

"It's something I talked about, I don't know when, but a while ago," Brunson added. "That was probably the only time, and it made me kind of question myself to see how hard I actually had to work to be in the position that I wanted to be."

Ultimately, adversity ended up paying off. Brunson isn't the biggest guard in the NBA, but he's savvy, gritty, and brings a relentless work ethic to the table.

The journey to success isn't always linear. Brunson has proven that overcoming the obstacles and letting the work speak for itself can make the next chapter worth it.

Brunson and Doncic were teammates for four years in Dallas. Now, neither player remains with the Mavericks.

The possibilities of what could have been are something fans will question for years to come. Both stars have long careers ahead of them, and it's growing more likely that Brunson will add a ring before the Mavericks, who are far away from the heights they reached just two seasons ago.

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