Jason Kidd Makes Case For Cooper Flagg to Win Rookie of the Year, Citing LeBron James

The Dallas Mavericks don't have much left to play for this season. With just 12 games left, they've given up on chasing the postseason and are looking for the best draft positioning possible in a loaded 2026 NBA Draft.

However, Cooper Flagg is still in the middle of a heated Rookie of the Year battle with his former Duke teammate and roommate, Kon Knueppel of the Charlotte Hornets. Both players have had great individual seasons, but their teams have gone in different directions, and that has a lot of the public swaying toward Knueppel.

Flagg has put his name among the greatest in NBA history already. He's the youngest player with 35, 40, and 45-point games, and has the highest scoring game for a teenager ever. Sitting out for 8 games with a midfoot sprain really cost him momentum in the race.

And yet, the only teenager with more 40-point games in NBA history is LeBron James. Flagg is the second-youngest player to score 1,000 career points, behind James and ahead of Kobe Bryant. Those are reasons why head coach Jason Kidd thinks Flagg deserves Rookie of the Year.

"Everybody has their right to vote their own way," Kidd said to Eddie Sefko of Mavs.com. "...But when you talk about what Cooper has done and the names you just mentioned, LeBron, MJ, those guys. They set the bar for not just rookie of the year, but they set the bar to be in that 1 percent of greatness. What Cooper’s doing as a rookie might look easy, But what he’s doing when you talk about those names, it’s not very easy. With the injuries we’ve had, to do what he’s doing is very impressive.

"To see what he’s doing on a nightly basis – points, rebounds, assists – he’s playing the game at the right level. And these names that (people) have brought up are very impressive (to be compared with). I truly believe he deserves rookie of the year. It’s not easy to come in with all the hype and expectations and be able to deliver – if not be even better than what the expectations were.”

Jan 29, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) controls the ball as Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

An Update on the Rookie of the Year Race

The Rookie of the Year is close between Knueppel and Flagg on FanDuel Sportsbook. As of Saturday afternoon, Knueppel is the favorite at -230, but Flagg isn't far behind at +175.

Flagg is the better player on both ends of the floor, but Knueppel has been making a bigger impact on winning on a franchise that hasn't seen much of it. Rookie of the Year generally isn't a winning award, but it could help separate a tight race.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

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