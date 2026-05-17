Can Mavericks' Cooper Flagg Break Run of International NBA MVPs?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player on Sunday, his second year in a row winning the prestigious honor. He joined an exclusive list of players who have won the award in consecutive seasons: Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Nikola Jokic, Tim Duncan, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Wilt Chamberlain, Steve Nash, Bill Russell, and Moses Malone.

That also increases the streak of MVPs won by international players to 8 in a row. There hasn't been an American-born player to win MVP since James Harden in 2018. That has sparked a debate over which American could break that streak. Is there a world where it's Cooper Flagg of the Dallas Mavericks? Let's examine each possible candidate and what Flagg would have to do to take it home.

Apr 29, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Maverick Cooper Flagg speaks to media, teammates, Mavericks staff and family at a press conference in his honor for being named the 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

NBA MVP Candidates Moving Forward

As long as Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are in the league, they're going to be among the favorites to win MVP, and have already proven they can win the award. Luka Doncic seems due for one at some point, and Victor Wembanyama will be in those conversations as long as he can stay healthy. That leaves five international players who will likely take up the top of the odds for the foreseeable future.

The Americans who have a chance to step into that conversation are a short list: Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, and Cade Cunningham seem to be the likeliest options. Players like Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, Tyrese Haliburton (if he bounces back), and Jaylen Brown could be considered as well, but they seem like reaches.

That's where a player like Cooper Flagg enters the conversation, as well as some of the rookies coming in 2026 like AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson.

Cooper Flagg had a historic rookie season, averaging 21 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 4.5 APG. He and Michael Jordan are the only two rookies to lead their teams in points, rebounds, assists, and steals in the last 50 years. Those accolades and statistics put him on an all-time path, even if it could be fair to question how high his ceiling is.

The MVP also has to have team success, and the Mavericks are far away from contending. In an ideal world, they're back in contention this year with Kyrie Irving returning from injury and adding another lottery pick, but that seems unrealistic. They might sniff the playoffs, but more than likely, they'll be in the Play-In hunt, and they'll aim to make a real run in 2028.

By then, Wembanyama will be the prohibitive favorite to win just about every award. SGA and Doncic will still be at the top of their games. Long story short, it's going to take an otherworldly season for an American to take MVP back.

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