Kyrie Irving, Cooper Flagg Believes Mavericks Duo Could Reach Another Level

The Dallas Mavericks handed the Houston Rockets their first defeat of the 2026-27 NBA season on Friday night, delivering down the stretch in a 116-111 victory.

After a year of waiting, the Mavericks are finally beginning to see exactly what they anticipated from the combination of Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving. Flagg was the Rookie of the Year last season, but he's benefited from Irving's presence on the court.

The win over Houston was a perfect example. Trailing by 8 points entering the fourth quarter, the Mavericks outscored the Rockets 40-27 in the final frame.

Flagg and Irving led the charge, combining for 27 points over the final 12 minutes. The duo offers a ton of versatility on the offensive end, giving fits to opposing defenses.

While the Mavericks are pleased with the early success, there's an expectation to be even better as the season progresses.

Kyrie Irving-Cooper Flagg Duo Still Growing, And That's Scary

Oct 28, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) celebrates with guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the game, Irving spoke about the damage that he and Flagg can inflict on other teams in the fourth quarter.

“It’s beautiful to watch. Whether the ball's in my hands or the ball's in his hands, just in terms of our selection of shots," Irving said, per DLLS Sports' Abby Jones. "He’s going to get into the paint, I’m going to be an outside perimeter threat. He can be an outside perimeter threat, I can get in the paint."

"I think overall, our teammates trust in us to be able to make the right plays," Irving added. "And honestly, just in reality, just having a teenager out there, getting those tough shots, those and-1s and being as clutch as anyone I’ve seen, it’s amazing to be a part of."

Early in the frame, Irving poured in ten points in less than three minutes to put Dallas back in front.

In the final two minutes, Flagg connected on a pair of tough shots, including a spinning jumper in the paint with 24.3 seconds remaining that gave the Mavericks a 109-105 cushion.

Both stars still see plenty of room to grow.

"It does take some pressure off of me, to be able to make plays down the stretch, and I think that’s what makes it beautiful to watch and experience. And we’re still growing," Irving said. "I think he [Flagg] said it best; we still have a level that we want to get to, a higher level, and we're going to continue to push each other to do so."

In five games played together, Irving and Flagg are combining for 48.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.8 steals, and 1.8 blocks per contest.

The 4-2 Mavericks will enjoy a few days off before hosting the winless Sacramento Kings on Monday, November 1. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CT.

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