What Mavericks Expect From Rockets in Preseason Games

The Dallas Mavericks had a week of training camp practice, then will take off for two preseason games in Macau, China, against the Houston Rockets later in the week.

It may not be like most preseason games, as the NBA wants to give international fans a good product, but the Mavericks also have a lot to figure out about themselves.

Dusty May is a head coach in the NBA for the first time, as he comes over from the college ranks, and that isn't always the easiest adjustment. The preseason will be the perfect chance for him to experiment, get used to the NBA rules, and make some adjustments before the regular season starts in a few weeks.

But what can we expect from these first few preseason games?

“Well, they’re going to expose some things because of the way they play and how hard they play and their athleticism and their switchability, but also then their skill on offense will challenge some parts defensively," May said after practice on Friday. "So it will be a fact-finding mission. We want to win every drill. We want to win every shooting competition. But winning is not going to be the primary objective.”

What to Watch in Mavericks Preseason Games

Both teams have a lot of depth in the frontcourt, but both are also getting their starting point guards back from ACL injuries.

Kyrie Irving is back after 18 months and is looking forward to showing off the connection he has with star youngster Cooper Flagg.

Fred Van Vleet tore his ACL right before the start of the 2025-26 season, and the Rockets certainly missed his impact. Having someone who can just steady the offense will be massive for them, so they shouldn't have to run some of the funky lineups that they did last season.

This will be our first look at Tarik Biberovic in the NBA, which is maybe the thing I'm most excited to see. Yes, rookies Morez Johnson Jr. and Sergio De Larrea will also be getting a taste of the NBA, but we saw them in the Summer League, too.

I won't take too much stock in the starting lineups or rotations. Dusty May is going to tinker and toy around because it's better to do it now rather than in the regular season, which Jason Kidd liked to do.

I am also interested to see how Zaccharie Risacher looks after the change of scenery. A lot of the pressure should be off him now that he's playing with other first-overall picks.

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