Is LeBron James Considering the Dallas Mavericks in Free Agency?

The Dallas Mavericks are the only team in the NBA to have not made any moves in free agency, whether that's extending one of their own or agreeing to sign an external free agent.

They have been busy in trades, as they've acquired Santi Aldama from the Memphis Grizzlies and will reportedly land Marcus Sasser from the Detroit Pistons after the moratorium lifts on July 6th.

One of the biggest names left on the board is LeBron James, who informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he won't be returning next season, but will play a 24th NBA season, which could be the final of an illustrious career.

More than anything, LeBron James wants a chance to win another championship. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, LeBron's priorities lie with "happiness, not money." Apparently, there are a lot of different factors that go into LeBron James being happy.

May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rich Paul Discusses Free Agency Options For LeBron James

Rich Paul is the CEO of Klutch Sports Group and is the head agent for LeBron James. He has a relatively new podcast with Max Kellerman on The Ringer called "Game Over."

On the latest episode of the podcast, Rich Paul has a whiteboard with 10 different teams listed, as well as reasons to consider most of them. On the far left side of the board, it says, "Dallas + Masai [Ujiri]," and under that, "Oil, golf, Macau, Africa."

Rich Paul briefly explained why Dallas could be a realistic destination, but didn't provide much more context.

"In Dallas, you've got oil, they've got golf, you've got Macau and the Sands Group, and then, with Masai, you've got the whole continent of Africa. A lot comes with Dallas in the south."

The Mavericks and LeBron James, together?



James’ agent, Rich Paul, explains why Dallas is a “realistic destination” for James as he decides his next team. #MFFL



(🎥: Game Over Podcast) pic.twitter.com/TU73VBkoHJ — DLLS Mavs (@DLLS_Mavs) July 3, 2026

LeBron James has taken up a lot of golf recently, and few places in the country offer better golf than Dallas. Many of the world's greatest golfers reside in the Dallas area, such as Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth.

James is also big in investing his money, which is probably why Paul mentioned oil.

The Mavericks are owned by Miriam Adelson, who owns the Las Vegas Sands Corp., and they have a large hotel and casino in Macau, which could offer even more marketing or investing for James.

Masai Ujiri is a beloved executive in the NBA, and his connections to Africa seem to appeal to LeBron James and Rich Paul.

Apr 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) greets Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) after the game at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, it should be noted that none of the reasons listed says anything about his potential on-court fit with the Mavs. Other teams on the whiteboard, such as the Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Denver Nuggets, have rosters listed out so you could see how easily James could fit with them.

Playing for the Mavericks would mean playing with Kyrie Irving again, something that has been rumored about in the past, as well as a physical passing of the torch from James to Cooper Flagg.

Other than that, there isn't anything to write home about with James and the Mavs. They gave him his first real embarrassment in the NBA in the 2011 Finals, and they likely aren't contending for a championship this season, which makes this very unlikely. They have enough forwards as it is, even if none of them are LeBron James.

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