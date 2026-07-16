How Dallas Mavericks Could Help Facilitate a LeBron James Homecoming

Rumors are swirling that LeBron James could be making his free agency decision soon, as he decides where he'll play his 24th and possibly final season.

A few teams are in the running. Rich Paul had the Dallas Mavericks listed as a possibility on his podcast recently, but the frontrunners seem to be the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Golden State Warriors. The Indiana Pacers have gained some traction, and with LeBron doing a "Mind the Game" podcast with Tyrese Haliburton today, that has people wondering.

However, a return to his hometown Cavaliers feels like the storybook ending for LeBron James. He helped the franchise win its first championship in 2016, was drafted by the franchise in 2003, and will always be the franchise's greatest player.

The Cavaliers could also use the boost of a player like James, and a starting lineup of James Harden (if and when he re-signs), Donovan Mitchell, LeBron James, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen would be one of the best in the NBA.

Cleveland doesn't have much money to play with, though. Even though James isn't prioritizing money, seeing him on a minimum contract would feel strange.

Apr 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) greets Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) after the game at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How the Dallas Mavericks Could Help LeBron James Return to Cleveland

This is how the Mavericks could get involved. The Cavaliers are set to pay Dennis Schroder $14.8 million this season and Max Strus $16.6 million this season. Shedding one (or both) could help them pay James more, but they'd likely have to attach a draft pick to do so, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic.

The Mavericks were able to keep their $20 million trade exception open by participating in a six-team sign-and-trade that brought them Santi Aldama, Tarik Biberovic, and Marcus Sasser, while sending out AJ Johnson, Khris Middleton, and some draft capital.

That trade exception is more than large enough to take on the salary of Schroder or Strus, and both players could fit a need for the Mavs, as they need more playmaking and more shooting.

Apr 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland has two second-round picks that they could send out in 2032 and 2033, but they also have plenty of first-round picks and pick swaps available. Those could be very enticing for the Mavericks, and they are looking to restock their draft capital cupboard.

Hypothetically, a trade of Dennis Schroder and a 2032 pick swap for Ryan Nembhard would work well for all sides. It saves the Cavaliers $12.7 million, which they could use to sign James and resign Harden, while giving the Mavericks another playmaker, who only makes a guaranteed $4,350,000 in 2027-28, which could make it a movable contract next offseason.

Sending the Cavs Nembhard would help clear the roster spot the Mavs need, and based on Nembhard's play in the Summer League, they need to upgrade their backcourt.

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