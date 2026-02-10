Mark Cuban Possibly Looking to Take Back Dallas Mavericks

A lot has happened since Mark Cuban sold his majority share of the Dallas Mavericks to Miriam Adelson. Patrick Dumont has been the team's governor since Cuban sold his majority share, which has caused a lot of issues in the two years since.

At first, things looked to be pointing up. Cuban was expected to keep a management role with the team, but that never ended up happening. He was instead forced out of any decision-making thanks to some conniving from former general manager Nico Harrison, who did everything he could to push people out who opposed him.

Now, Mark Cuban may be looking to buy the team back. After Harrison was fired, Cuban started to be consulted on more things, and he was still a minority owner. NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Monday afternoon that "An unidentified Dallas investor group is interested in partnering with Mark Cuban to buy the Mavericks back from Patrick Dumont."

Stein reached out to Dumont, and a representative responded, "The family remains excited about the future of the franchise and the Cooper Flagg era."

BREAKING: An unidentified Dallas investor group is interested in partnering with Mark Cuban to buy the Mavericks back from Patrick Dumont, @TheSteinLine has learned.



A source close to Dumont told me “the family remains excited about the future of the franchise and the Cooper… pic.twitter.com/C1lCVwZt4X — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 9, 2026

READ MORE: Mavericks Have New Life in Power Rankings After Anthony Davis Trade

How the Mavericks Could Be Going Through Another Sale

Cuban initially sold the team for a few different reasons. He knew an arena deal would be needed soon, and he's "not in the real estate business," while the Adelsons are. He also didn't want his kids to feel pressured into taking over the team in the future.

However, the Mavericks made the NBA Finals months after the sale was finalized, as the Mavs made two shrewd trades to add another rim-protecting lob threat (Daniel Gafford) and a versatile, tough-minded wing (P.J. Washington). The driving force behind all of that was Luka Doncic, though. He was the only player who played halfway well in the NBA Finals, but he still drew a lot of criticism for his complaining and conditioning (when he was playing through multiple injuries).

And then, Nico Harrison convinced Dumont that the best decision for the future of the franchise was to trade Doncic, a 25-year-old megastar who had just led the team to the NBA Finals and had made five All-NBA First-Teams in his first six seasons, for Anthony Davis, an aging, often-injured star.

Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont arrives at a press conference at the Dallas Mavericks Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The trade was instantly slammed by nearly everyone. Dumont is admittedly not a basketball mind, so he let the GM, who was part of the braintrust of making the NBA Finals, talk him into making the trade. And it's been extremely downhill since. Fans were protesting outside the arena after the trade, "Fire Nico" chants were all around Dallas, and the team has suffered since then. They went from the NBA Finals to having the first overall pick (due to sheer luck) in a year.

Fans are also just not huge fans of the Adelson family, in general. There have been plenty of controversies surrounding the family, especially Miriam, so many fans weren't pleased when it was announced that she would be the owner. Even if Mark Cuban has his own spotty history as the owner, he at least cares about basketball, the Mavericks, and the city of Dallas, which would be a major step forward.

If the team continues to be bad, it wouldn't be surprising to hear "Sell the Team" chants pop up.

READ MORE: Former Mavericks Guard D’Angelo Russell Refuses To Report To Wizards

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News