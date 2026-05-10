Dallas Mavericks 2026 NBA Draft Lottery Preview

One of the most important days of the NBA year is here. While some teams are still competing in the playoffs, 14 teams will have their eyes turned to the Draft Lottery on Sunday afternoon, hoping for a bit of magic to land a top pick.

The Dallas Mavericks are one such team. They had an abysmal year, going just 26-56, despite having the Rookie of the Year, Cooper Flagg, who they were blessed with last year. For the first time in franchise history, they jumped up in the lottery in 2025, winning the first overall pick on a 1.8% chance to do so.

What are the chances the Mavericks can get the first pick in back-to-back years? Here's a look at the lottery odds, watch time, and plenty more information that you need to know.

Mavericks Lottery Odds and History

The Mavericks finished tied for the 7th-worst record in the NBA with the New Orleans Pelicans, but ended up losing a random drawing after the season. That gives them a 6.7% chance of winning the top pick. Here are their odds for landing each pick they have a chance at.

1: 6.7%

2: 7.0%

3. 7.4%

4. 7.8%

8. 32.9%

9. 31.1%

10. 6.6%

11. 0.4%

12. >0.1%

2025 was the first time the Mavericks had ever moved up in the lottery in the 16 chances they've had. They've moved down 6 times and stayed at the same spot 9 times.

This will be the third time they've held the 8th-best odds of winning the first pick. They stayed at 8th in 1989, which they used to draft Randy White. They fell to 9th in the 1990 NBA draft, which they traded away a few days before the draft. The pick ended up being used on Willie Burton, if you were curious.

The Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers, and Brooklyn Nets each have the highest odds of winning the first pick.

May 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, US; Duke players L-R Kon Knueppel and Cooper Flagg, during the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

How to Watch: 2026 NBA Draft Lottery

The NBA decided to make this year's lottery at 2 p.m. CST on Mother's Day on ABC, which will be held in Chicago. It's an interesting decision by the NBA, but it's always entertaining TV.

While the off-screen drawing will be shown afterwards online, the on-camera/on-stage show will have plenty of top prospects in the building.

The Mavericks will be represented by Rolando Blackman on camera, while Matt Riccardi will be off-camera in the drawing room. This is the exact setup the Mavs had last year when they won the first pick.

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