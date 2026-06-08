Monday Mavericks Mock Draft: Recent Reports Point to One Name in Lottery

We are now just over two weeks away from the start of the 2026 NBA Draft, and while the Dallas Mavericks still don't have a coach in place after dismissing Jason Kidd, they are still doing all the homework they need to do for when the draft rolls around.

Dallas desperately needs an upgrade in its backcourt, and a lot of the players projected to go in the 6-10 range are guards, which will help them tremendously. While most of this mock draft will be done using the ESPN Mock Draft Simulator, all signs are pointing to one player with the 9th overall pick for the Mavs.

Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) reacts after scoring a three-point field goal against the Purdue Boilermakers during a NCAA Tournament game Saturday, March 28, 2026 at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. Purdue fell to Arizona 79-64. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

9th Overall: Brayden Burries, Guard, Arizona

While I ran this simulation, Houston guard Kingston Flemings fell to the Mavericks with the 9th pick. I think Flemings is a better prospect, but there is a lot of smoke about Brayden Burries trying to land with the Dallas Mavericks.

Adam Finkelstein was the first to report it last week, Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo! Sports backed it up, and Sam Vecenie of The Athletic said similar things in his mock draft today. He's not working out with many teams in hopes that he can land in Dallas. For now, let's roll with it.

According to Vecenie, "There is a lot of enthusiasm for Burries among teams who want to try to win next season, as he’s seen as a tough guard who can dribble, pass and shoot who will also defend at a high level with physicality."

Burries could immediately slot in between Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg on the perimeter, and the hope is that he can develop into a great second option down the road.

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) on the court in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

30th Overall: Ebuka Okorie, Guard, Stanford

Kingston Flemings continued to fall down the board, eventually going 16th to the Memphis Grizzlies in this simulation. I explored options to trade up, but it was hard to find a trade that made sense.

I ended up sticking with the 30th pick, and Ebuka Okorie fell right into our laps. The electric guard from Stanford averaged 23.2 PPG as a freshman, making the All-ACC First Team. It's becoming more and more unlikely that he'd still be on the board this late, but I was more than happy to scoop him up in this simulation.

That would give the Mavericks a backcourt tandem of Brayden Burries and Ebuka Okorie for the future, which would be pretty exciting.

Mar 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Lamar Wilkerson (3) reacts as time winds down during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

48th Overall: Lamar Wilkerson, Guard, Indiana

With two guards already selected, I either wanted to add more shooting on the wing or add a big for insurance in case Marvin Bagley III leaves in free agency, Daniel Gafford is traded, and/or they can't bring Moussa Cisse back. A lot of those options went off the board, which is what you'd expect this late in the draft.

I ended up taking Lamar Wilkerson, who averaged 20.9 PPG for the Hoosiers while shooting 37.8% from deep on more than 8.5 attempts per game. I'd like for him to add a little more size, but the Mavericks need three-point shooting in the worst way. Wilkerson can provide that.

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