New Mavericks Executive Masai Ujiri Makes Statement on Jason Kidd's Future as Coach

The Dallas Mavericks officially introduced Masai Ujiri as Team President and Alternate Governor on Tuesday to the media, letting him speak on topics ranging from the Luka Doncic trade to Cooper Flagg and everything in between.

One of the things he was asked about was Jason Kidd's future as head coach. Oftentimes, when a new lead executive comes in, they want to establish a new head coach to have an aligned vision. That hasn't been the case with Ujiri's prior stops, but there's nothing stopping him from doing something different.

Masai addresses "will Jason Kidd be the Head Coach next season?" pic.twitter.com/KWT6KUoktz — MavsHighlights (@MavsHighlights) May 5, 2026

When asked about Kidd, he first responded, “He’s done a great job, but we are going to look at this thing from head to toe,” Ujiri said. “That’s the right way to look at an organization and evaluate in every single way we can.”

Ujiri was later asked to further clarify, to which he said, “I’m going to hear coach Jason Kidd out, his thoughts on everything,” Ujiri said. “Because some of the stuff here, I don’t know. For me, it’s that simple. If you go back to the history, it’s the same thing. I have to follow the process here. I’m excited to meet with him.”

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Is Jason Kidd's Job in Jeopardy?

Jason Kidd gained a lot of trust from Patrick Dumont throughout the last year, but Masai Ujiri is mostly in charge of the team now. Dumont wants someone with the experience and communication skills needed to build a championship organization, and if Ujiri decides Kidd isn't good enough, that decision will be made.

Kidd's coaching resume isn't one worth writing home about. He's generally ridden on the backs of elite stars like Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, which got him an NBA Finals appearance. He's never been known for his Xs and Os, but rather how he manages personalities and puts trust in his stars.

There was a lot of criticism for how Kidd played Cooper Flagg at point guard throughout the season. While it helped Flagg develop, it did not help the Mavs win games, as they finished just 26-56.

What could complicate matters further is a former media spat ahead of a playoff series against the Raptors and Brooklyn Nets in 2014, when Kidd was the head coach of the Nets. Ujiri made a comment to the fans like, "F--k Brooklyn!", to which Kidd just brushed aside and said he didn't know who their GM was. They've likely forgotten about it now, but this will be something to monitor.

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