3 overreactions as Mavericks fall to Suns in first game after Nico Harrison's firing

The Dallas Mavericks played the first game of the post-Nico Harrison era on Wednesday evening against the Phoenix Suns, hoping that the firing would spark the team to rebound from their 3-8 start to the season. Phoenix used to be a big rival of the team, but that changed once Luka Doncic was traded.

Dallas started hot, as they were up by 10 with 2:26 remaining in the quarter, as they got strong contributions from Naji Marshall and P.J. Washington. However, a 12-0 run from Phoenix gave them a 30-28 lead coming out of the quarter. The Mavs would never recover from that.

Devin Booker was just fine in this game, but Grayson Allen, Dillon Brooks, Royce O'Neal, and Jordan Goodwin were all efficient, especially from behind the arc. For what they lack in talent, that team makes up for with three-point shooting. Dallas decided they were going to blitz Booker on pick-and-rolls, and he did a great job of slipping the ball to the short roll, and Phoenix was executing out of the 4-on-3 with high efficiency.

The Mavericks could never get enough stops or make, to get themselves back in the game, at least until the fourth quarter. After fighting for so long, they finally broke the 10-point deficit threshold midway through the quarter. They got the lead down to four after a block from Moussa Cisse led to a breakaway dunk for Max Christie. Then, a Brandon Williams layup brought the lead to three after Grayson Allen split a pair of free throws.

Unfortunately, that would be the closest they would get, and they would go on to lose, 123-114.

Cooper Flagg filled the stat sheet with 16 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 blocks. Klay Thompson had 19 points off the bench (on 6/17 shooting). Brandon Williams was electric with 17 points and 9 assists.

However, that wasn't enough to overcome 20+ points from Devin Booker and Grayson Allen, and another 18 points from Dillon Brooks.

They'll be back at home against the struggling LA Clippers on Friday night, who just lost Bradley Beal for the season. Here are three overreactions from this loss, though.

1. Nico Harrison May Be Gone, But His Team is Still Here

Oct 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison and Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Nico Harrison needed to go. No one is denying that. But expecting this team to play any differently was probably wishful thinking, because the same issues of a lack of shooting and playmaking still exist. That won't change until some roster changes are made, and that seems unlikely given the current front office setup.

2. Another Key Injury to the Frontcourt

Nov 10, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

P.J. Washington left the game early due to a shoulder injury, dealing yet another injury to a frontcourt that is losing bodies like flies. Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II have been out for the last several games, and Daniel Gafford has been on a minutes restriction because of an ankle injury. Hopefully, it's not too serious, because Washington started the season strong before a rough stretch recently.

3. There's No Reason Moussa Cisse Can't Be Mitchell Robinson

Nov 10, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Moussa Cisse (30) dunks in front of Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the third quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Moussa Cisse was the last two-way signing for the Mavericks because they liked his shot-blocking and athleticism. He's still very raw, which is crazy for someone who spent five years in college, but the tools are there. He could absolutely be a Mitchell Robinson or JaVale McGee type of player. He's never going to be a good offensive player, but the defensive instincts are hard to teach.

