Warriors' Draymond Green calls out Mavericks for firing Nico Harrison

The Dallas Mavericks fired general manager Nico Harrison on Tuesday morning in a move that everyone expected to come after the Luka Doncic trade in February. There was no other way that this was ever going to end when you trade a top 5 player in the NBA for an older, injury-prone All-Star.

However, as always, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has something to say about it, and he thinks it's not fair that Nico Harrison has been fired 11 games into the season despite the team being 3-8 and collapsing at the end of the last season. They went from the NBA Finals to the lottery in one season, and Draymond Green still thinks Harrison is worth defending.

"Y'all just wanna go point the finger at Nico because that was a storyline. Now let's make that a storyline again," Draymond Green said on his most recent episode of his podcast. "That s--t is whack to me. So, next year, they come back, their full team that Nico intended to be out there, and they have success. Then what?

"...The team that he's constructed to go win a championship hasn't been on the court. Nobody assumed Kyrie Irving would tear his ACL. [Anthony Davis] started out with the eye, he's had the injury as of late. The team hasn't really been out there.

"And I find it crazy that everybody's just going to act like Kyrie Irving is this easily replaceable guy, that him not being out there does not matter. Do you see the Indiana Pacers without Tyrese Haliburton? They look like a completely different team."

🏀 Before everyone rewrites the story, remember: the Mavericks never got to see the team Nico Harrison constructed at full strength...



🎙️ Hear the full conversation on The Draymond Green Show - available wherever you get your podcasts & YouTube pic.twitter.com/D1VdVp45YO — The Draymond Green Show (@DraymondShow) November 11, 2025

READ MORE: Mavericks finally admit mistake in trading Luka Doncic to Lakers, fire Nico Harrison

Shockingly, Draymond Green is Wrong About Nico Harrison

The team that Nico Harrison built is never going to be able to compete. Even with Kyrie Irving healthy, they don't have nearly enough playmaking or shooting to compete in today's NBA. Kyrie Irving is a great player, but he's not a miracle worker for the worst offense in the NBA.

And the Mavericks were JUST IN THE NBA FINALS 9 months before the trade. That was already a championship contender because they had one of the greatest players in the world. Defense doesn't win championships; superstars do. And they had the superstar needed to win. Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis are really good stars, not superstars.

Oct 6, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison looks on before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Dickie's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Draymond also can't blame injuries by saying the Mavericks didn't know Irving and Davis would get hurt, like they don't have lengthy injury histories. Irving and Davis had one season each in the last seven years where they played in 65 games. The proof was in the pudding, and Harrison choked on it.

This team will be lucky to sniff the Play-In Tournament even if fully healthy, and they'd be better off trading Davis to somewhere that he'd be accepted and better integrated.

READ MORE: 3 Anthony Davis NBA trade ideas now that Mavericks have fired Nico Harrison

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News