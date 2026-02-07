Mavericks' Cooper Flagg Joins Only One Other NBA Legend in Historic Stat

Cooper Flagg may have been the first overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks, but he's been even better than expected this season, especially as of late. The only game that he hasn't scored at least 10 points in was the one game he left early due to an ankle injury.

But the stretch he's been on recently has been one for the record books. He has scored 30+ points in each of the last four games, including a massive 49 points against the Charlotte Hornets. In these last four games, he's averaging 38.7 PPG, 9.3 RPG, and 4.5 APG. And that kind of production will put someone rare air.

Flagg's 151 total points in these last four games make him the only other rookie in the last 50 years besides Allen Iverson to score 150+ points in a 4-game span.

He is also the first rookie since Michael Jordan to record four straight games of 30+ points and 5+ rebounds. If you're going to have your name next to anyone in record books, being next to Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson is a good starting point.

He’s only 19 🤯 … Coop is the first rookie since Michael Jordan to record 4-straight games with 30+ points and 5+ rebounds and the first since Allen Iverson to record 150+ points over any four game span.#MFFL pic.twitter.com/kyth0IME3t — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) February 6, 2026

Flagg's averages for the season also put him in rarified air. If the season were to end today, he'd join a company of Elgin Baylor, Oscar Robertson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Sidney Wicks, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, and Luka Doncic as the only players to average 20+ points, 6+ rebounds, and 4+ assists in a rookie season. He still has 31 games to join that company, but he is well on his way to doing so.

Update on the Rookie of the Year Race

Kon Knueppel was starting to close the gap on the Rookie of the Year award before the two went against each other last week. Since then, Flagg has started to run away with it.

Cooper Flagg is now listed as a -1100 favorite to take home Rookie of the Year, while Knueppel is only at +600, per FanDuel Sportsbook. No one else is even in the ballpark, as VJ Edgecombe sits at +7500 in third. This became a two-man show as January progressed and the Hornets started to show signs of life, as they've been one of the best teams in basketball recently.

But the Rookie of the Year award is generally just for the rookie who has the best season. Winning rarely factors into this as it does for other awards.

