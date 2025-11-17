3 overreactions as Mavericks hold off Trail Blazers in overtime

The Dallas Mavericks hosted the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday evening, hoping not to go winless in this stretch. It wouldn't be easy, as Anthony Davis missed his ninth straight game, and will continue to miss at least another 7-10 days as he recovers from his calf strain. Even with Portland missing Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday, and Scoot Henderson, they still had the firepower to go up against D'Angelo Russell, Cooper Flagg, and others.

Especially with Deni Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe playing the way they were. Sharpe took a lot of shots, and he wasn't always efficient with them, but he was putting up points. Avdija was definitely the more efficient of the two.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks didn't look like they had any plan on offense for nearly half the game. Such is the life with D'Angelo Russell and Brandon Williams operating as the point guards. Klay Thompson did come off the bench and provide a nice spark, making five three-pointers in this game, but it wasn't until Cooper Flagg started touching the basketball late that things started to happen.

Portland entered the fourth quarter with a 91-85 lead, but a 7-0 run midway through the quarter gave the Mavericks their first lead since the first quarter. Flagg got involved more, finally taking some shot attempts after only having three in the first half. Portland briefly re-gained the lead, but a huge shot clock beating three by P.J. Washington and another one by Max Christie gave the Mavs some REAL momentum for the first time, almost all game.

It also helped having a dynamic center rotation of Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, and Moussa Cisse, who blocked a combined six shots. Lively's two were really impressive. They need to find these guys some playmakers who can give them lob passes, because they're working hard on defense.

After some traded free throws, the game found itself tied in the final minute. Deni Avdija badly missed a jumper, Cooper Flagg missed an elbow jumper, and Avdija took an ill-advised three at the end of regulation, finding this game in overtime, too.

After some traded baskets, including some tough shots out of Portland, Deni Avdija fouled out with an off-ball foul with 1:39 remaining. That swung the momentum back in Dallas' favor, as Daniel Gafford went 2/2 at the line to put them back in front, then Cooper Flagg found P.J. Washington on a leak-out for the dunk. Gafford then got an impressive block on Shaedon Sharpe before pushing the lead to five. And from there, the Mavericks would finally go on to get a win, 138-133.

Cooper Flagg and P.J. Washington each had 21 points, Daniel Gafford had 20, and Klay Thompson had 19 for Dallas, while Shaedon Sharpe had 36, Deni Avdija had 29, and Jerami Grant had 26 for Portland.

Here are three overreactions from this win.

1. Is Cooper Flagg Being Frozen Out?

There's a difference between not hunting for your shot and not getting the opportunity to do so. In the first half, it felt more like a lack of opportunity than anything. His three shot attempts in the first half were a dunk in transition, a missed corner three, and a missed tip-in.



We all know that running him at point guard is a mistake, but is Jason Kidd overreacting to that? Because Flagg deserves more than three shot attempts in a half. He got his in the second half, but a better plan could've been executed.

2. Klay Thompson is Better Off the Bench

Klay Thompson in his first ten appearances this year: 7.4 PPG, 26.7% shooting from three.



Klay Thompson in the last three games: 17 PPG, 40.5% from three.



Maybe it's a motivation thing, or maybe it's just a better fit, but it's clear that he's better off the bench for now.

3. It Took a Perfect Overtime, But the Mavericks Got the Win

That isn't hyperbole. The Mavericks were a perfect 7/7 from the floor in overtime, and the only turnover was an 8-second violation. The free throws weren't perfect, but that's besides the point. It took that much to get an overtime win, which seems almost unreal to say.

