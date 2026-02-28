3 Overreactions as Memphis Grizzlies Blow Out Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks played the second night of a back-to-back on Friday night as they hosted the Memphis Grizzlies right after losing to the Sacramento Kings. Dallas is fighting with Memphis in the lottery odds, so this game could go a long way.

Memphis blew this game out of proportion almost immediately. It was 18-9 six minutes into the game after a three from Cam Spencer, and Scotty Pippen Jr. had as many points as the Mavs at that point. By the end of the quarter, the Grizzlies found themselves up by 14.

The onslaught continued in the second quarter. Old friend Olivier-Maxence Prosper hit a three near the start of the period, which pushed the lead to 16. Just when it looked like the Mavs would cut into the lead, getting it down to 11 a few different times, and even down to 8 with 5:23 remaining after a trey-ball from Miles Kelly. The lead would never be in single digits again. By the end of the first half, the Grizzlies were suddenly up by 20.

The second half doesn't really need to be discussed. Memphis built a lead as large as 34 in the third quarter and would go on to win, 124-105.

This is a big loss for the Mavs, as they were neck-and-neck with the Grizzlies in the standings. This will help give a little separation as the tanking really sets in. There were two big reasons for a loss this large, though, even outside of the injuries coming into the game: Naji Marshall had a poor game, and the Grizzlies had eight players score at least 10 points.

Here are three overreactions from this loss.

1. AJ Johnson Needs More Minutes... But Not for the Reason You Think

Feb 26, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard AJ Johnson (8) sets the play against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

AJ Johnson is either going to be the General of the Tank Brigade, or he's going to blossom into something. His athleticism can be breathtaking, but he can also make some really frustrating mistakes. He had 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists in this game, but he also shot just 3/13 from the floor.

2. Olivier-Maxence Prosper's Revenge

Feb 27, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (18) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Before the season, Olivier-Maxence Prosper was stretched and waived by Nico Harrison to create a roster space for Dante Exum. Exum never ended up playing this year because of knee surgery, was traded to the Washington Wizards, and was waived. Prosper likely will never be a rotational player on a good team, but he was solid in this game, putting up 16 points and 10 rebounds. He's had a few good games recently, and it probably felt good for him to perform this well in this game.

3. How Far Can Mavericks Tank?

Feb 26, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd looks on during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In a four-game stretch facing tanking teams, the Mavericks went 2-2 with wins over the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets and losses to the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies. That leaves the Mavs with the 7th highest odds for the lottery if the season were to end today, and still a few games away from chasing the Jazz, Pelicans, or Wizards.



And really, the Pelicans are the only team that has no incentive to lose after inexplicably trading away their 2026 first-round pick in the 2025 draft to trade up ten spots to draft Derik Queen, who has been benched for 37-year-old DeAndre Jordan. Dejounte Murray just returned from injury and said he's going to try to help the team make the Play-In Tournament. 6th is likely as far up as the Mavs can get, barring something wild.