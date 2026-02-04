9 Assets Mavericks Received in Anthony Davis Trade With Wizards

The Dallas Mavericks are getting a boatload of assets back in return for Anthony Davis, who was sent to the Washington Wizards along with Jaden Hardy, D'Angelo Russell and Dante Exum.

Here's a look at each player and the picks the Mavs received in the deal from the Wizards.

Khris Middleton

Middleton is a former NBA All-Star who could be a mentor for Cooper Flagg, but there is a better chance that the team tries to buy him out of his contract, as he is an expiring deal and could be looking to join another team in free agency.

Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton looks on during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

AJ Johnson

Johnson is an intriguing guard prospect as the No. 23 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He just turned 21 years old back in December, but he has not seen the floor often during his time in the league. He only played in seven games for his original team, the Milwaukee Bucks, and has played sparingly with the Washington Wizards since being traded there a year ago. This season, he has 25 appearances logged for the Wizards, averaging 2.8 points per game. He is someone who could get some playing time down the stretch for the Mavs so they can figure out how strong a prospect he truly is.

Malaki Branham

Branham is in his fourth NBA season out of Ohio State and was the number 20 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft by the San Antonio Spurs. He saw a decent amount of action in his first two seasons, but his minutes decreased in 2024-25. He only played in 28 games, averaging 4.6 points. For the Wizards this season, he is a free agent at the end of the year, and he likely won't be with the Mavs for very long.

Marvin Bagley III

Bagley, 26, is averaging 10.1 points and 5.7 rebounds so far this season for the Wizards in 38 appearances. He can serve as a backup center for the Mavericks for the tail end of the season. But he is a free agent at the end of the year, so the team could look to trade him in another deal or possibly re-sign him for the upcoming season. Oddly enough, he was selected one pick ahead of Luka Doncic in 2018.

2026 first-round pick (from Oklahoma City Thunder)

This pick is likely to be at the end of the first round, but in a stacked draft class like this upcoming one, it could be a valuable pick.

2030 first-round pick (from Golden State Warriors)

This could be an intriguing trade chip in the next couple of years if the Warriors' dynasty comes to an end with Stephen Curry approaching the twilight of his career. However, this pick was top-20 protected initially; otherwise, it would become a 2030 second-round pick.

2026 second-round pick (from Phoenix Suns), 2027 second-round pick (from Chicago Bulls), 2029 second-round pick (from Houston Rockets)

Like the Warriors' first-round pick, these will also be used as trade chips in the coming years. These are sweeteners for the Mavs to work with, so they aren't completely without value, but some smart maneuvering could allow the team to get what it needs with these selections.

READ MORE: The One Player Most Likely to be Traded by the Dallas Mavericks

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News