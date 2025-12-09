Anthony Davis helping Mavericks move up in NBA power rankings

The Dallas Mavericks are beginning to show some life after a frustrating first quarter of the season.

The Mavs look strong, beating some quality opponents, and that has affected their placement in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings. The Mavs are at #19 after being at #21 last week, resulting in a two-spot jump.

"Anthony Davis has played in four straight games (including both ends of a back-to-back this weekend), and the Mavs have won four of their last five. The last three wins came against the Nuggets, Heat, and Rockets," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Mavs’ nine games (they’re 4-5) against the East are tied for the most among Western Conference teams thus far, and they were given an extra game against the Nets, who they’ll host on Friday."

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg looks up at the crowd during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Mavericks making push in NBA power rankings

The teams below the Mavericks are the Portland Trail Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, and Washington Wizards.

Not only is Davis making a difference, but Cooper Flagg is as well. The No. 1 overall pick is starting to look like the player the Mavs thought they were getting out of Duke.

"The Mavs have climbed out of the basement in offensive efficiency, with the last five games being, easily, their best stretch on that end of the floor (119.9 points scored per 100 possessions) this season. Cooper Flagg still isn’t connecting from beyond the arc, but he’s averaged a team-high 23.2 points over the five games, shooting 9-for-18 from mid-range and 65% in the paint," Schuhmann wrote.

Flagg and the Mavs are taking a few days off for the NBA Cup, but they will be back in action on Friday when they take on the Brooklyn Nets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.

