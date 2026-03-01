Cooper Flagg Among 13 Players on Injury Report for Mavericks-Thunder

The Dallas Mavericks are hosting the reigning NBA champion OKC Thunder on Sunday evening. These teams could not be headed in more different directions than they are currently, as the Mavs just lost back-to-back games to the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings, and are trying to out-tank some bottom feeders.

Meanwhile, the Thunder just beat the Denver Nuggets as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has returned from injury, and they remain first in the Western Conference. They haven't been the juggernaut everyone expected, especially after their 24-1 start, but they're still a very good team.

Cooper Flagg has missed six games in a row due to a midfoot sprain that occurred against the Phoenix Suns just ahead of the All-Star Break, and it cost him an appearance in the Rising Stars Game, too.

Flagg will still be out for this game, making it the 7th game in a row that he's missed. Jason Kidd keeps calling him "day-to-day," but he's yet to even be upgraded to questionable, and Kidd said it's unlikely that Flagg plays in a battle for Rookie of the Year against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. That'll be a disappointment, because Flagg put up 49 points against the Hornets the last time they played.

However, the Mavericks have no plans to win games the rest of the season. Flagg helps them win.

Full Dallas Mavericks-OKC Thunder Injury Report

Kyrie Irving will sit out the rest of the year as he recovers from ACL surgery. He possibly could've returned had the Mavericks been in contention for the playoffs, but there's absolutely no reason to rush him back this year.

Dereck Lively II is also out for the year after a foot surgery limited him to 7 games this year. He is still in a boot, which makes it seem like this is a long recovery process for him.

Marvin Bagley III is also out due to a neck sprain. He took a knee to the back of the neck after falling down against the Kings on Thursday night, and while he would return to that game, he did miss the next game against Memphis.

Two-way players Moussa Cisse and Miles Kelly are questionable. Caleb Martin (low back soreness) and Naji Marshall (right finger contusion) are also questionable.

For the OKC Thunder, they're going to be without four players: Branden Carlson (lower back strain), Ajay Mitchell (abdominal strain; left ankle sprain), Thomas Sorber (right ACL surgery recovery), and star Jalen Williams (right hamstring strain).

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season