Cooper Flagg Among Whopping 22 Players on Mavericks-Pacers Injury Report

The Dallas Mavericks will be playing the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon in what will be a tanking battle for the ages. Dallas has lost 10 straight games, while the Pacers have the second-worst record in the NBA behind only the Sacramento Kings.

And if you weren't convinced these teams were tanking, there are 22 players on the official injury report. Are they all valid injuries? Yes, but if the teams were contending, some of these guys may be pushing to return from injury sooner.

Star rookie Cooper Flagg headlines the report, as he's dealing with a left midfoot sprain that he suffered just ahead of the All-Star Break. He's missed the last two games, as well as the Rising Stars Game during All-Star Weekend, and will be out for this game, too.

Jason Kidd expects Cooper Flagg to return at some point during this road trip, but there's only one game remaining in the trip after this, and he wasn't even listed as questionable/doubtful for this game first. There's no need to rush him back until he's fully healthy.

Full Dallas Mavericks-Indiana Pacers Injury Report

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has announced that he will be out for the season as he continues to rehab his torn ACL that was suffered nearly a year ago. It doesn't make sense for him to return with the team being this bad, but the Mavs believe he and Flagg could be a formidable duo next season.

Dereck Lively II also remains out for the season, recovering from surgery on his right foot. He only played 7 games this year.

Ryan Nembhard and Moussa Cisse are each two-way players who are running out of eligibility on their contracts, so they are doubtful for this game. Miles Kelly, the other player on a two-way, is probable.

Max Christie (left ankle sprain) and Daniel Gafford (right ankle injury management) are questionable to play, while Caleb Martin (left ankle sprain) is probable.

And then, there's the Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton (right Achilles tear), Obi Toppin (right foot stress fracture), Aaron Nesmith (right ankle sprain), Johnny Furphy (right ACL tear), and Ivica Zubac (left ankle sprain) are all out. Zubac's wife also just gave birth, and with the standing of the team, the Pacers may have just said to take time with his family.

All of their players on two-way contracts (Quenton Jackson, Taelon Peter, and Ethan Thompson) are questionable to play.

Kam Jones (low back soreness), T.J. McConnell (right hamstring soreness), Andrew Nembhard (low back injury management), Micah Potter (left ankle sprain), and Pascal Siakam (left hamstring injury management) are also all questionable to play.

