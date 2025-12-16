Cooper Flagg makes all kinds of team, NBA history in Mavericks' OT loss to Utah Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks fell in overtime to the Utah Jazz on Monday night, 140-133, as they gave up an 11-0 run near the end of the fourth quarter that swung the game in the wrong direction. They just ran out of gas, and you could see how tired they were as the game wore on, and it didn't help that the Mavs were missing Anthony Davis.

However, star rookie Cooper Flagg was absolutely outstanding, finishing with 42 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists on 13/27 shooting and an absurd 15/20 from the free-throw line. He'd throw all of that away for a win, but it's hard to deny just how incredible he was in this game. And he made all kinds of history with the performance.

We had already reported earlier on Monday how his 24 first-half points pushed him past Tracy McGrady for the third-most points by an 18-year-old in NBA history, and he's sitting behind only Kobe Bryant (539 points) and LeBron James (625). Flagg still has three games remaining before he turns 19 and sits with 479 points, so he needs to average an even 20 PPG in the next three to catch Bryant. He entered the game needing to average 25.5 PPG over four games to catch Kobe, so he made it a little easier for himself.

That impressive first half also pushed him within one game of tying LeBron James for the most 20-point halves as an 18-year-old, as Flagg has three, and LeBron James had four. But the history didn't stop there.

Flagg's 42 points tied Mark Aguirre for the most by a rookie in franchise history. Aguirre accomplished the feat in just his 9th game in the NBA against the Golden State Warriors back on November 14th, 1981, which was also a loss for the Mavs.

Dec 15, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) waits to check in to the game against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks' Cooper Flagg passes Hall-of-Famer in NBA history against Jazz

Flagg also set the all-time scoring record for points in a single game by an 18-year-old with that performance, passing LeBron James, who previously held the record with 37 points. Flagg's 15 made free throws feel one short of tying James for the most free throws made by an 18-year-old.

It's the 45th instance in NBA history (24th different player) in which a rookie had 40+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ assists, joining the likes of LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Oscar Robertson, Allen Iverson, Wilt Chamberlain, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Flagg, however, is the only rookie in NBA history to put up at least 40 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 15 made free throws, and 2 blocks (blocks weren't recorded as a stat until the 1973-74 season).

The Mavericks will have a few days off to catch their breath and get some strength back in their legs before they play the Detroit Pistons at home on Thursday evening.

COOPER FLAGG SCORES THE MOST POINTS EVER BY AN 18-YEAR-OLD IN NBA HISTORY!!!



42 PTS (career high)

7 REB

6 AST

2 BLK pic.twitter.com/oCXzgiKiG7 — NBA (@NBA) December 16, 2025

READ MORE: 3 overreactions as Mavericks fall to Jazz despite Cooper Flagg's record-setting 42 points

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News