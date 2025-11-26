Cooper Flagg shares tough feelings with Mavericks' early season struggles

Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg is getting adjusted to the NBA, but he isn't off to the start he had hoped.

The Mavs are 5-14 to start the season, which is already 10 more losses than he had in his lone season at Duke. Flagg recently spoke to Associated Press reporter Tim Reynolds about how he is dealing with the losing and overcoming it.

“I'm just trying to keep my people close to me, my family, obviously," Flagg said via Reynolds.

"But I think the other part, just being optimistic, it’s a long season. We’ve had a lot of guys step up, deal with a lot of injuries. And there’s been a lot of positive that we’ve been able to take from some of these games as well. So, I think that’s something, just being optimistic, knowing we have a lot of games going forward and just sticking with it and being positive.”

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg changes direction as Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Flagg keeping perspective amidst losing

The Mavericks haven't had it easy this season, and that can do a lot to a rookie's psyche, but head coach Jason Kidd thinks it is shaping Flagg for the better.

“I think for himself and for the team, to go through this tough time of losing close games is only going to make us better as we go forward," Kidd said via Reynolds. "Especially for Cooper — because he’s getting to see a lot of different close games and how to handle different situations. So, this is good.”

Flagg didn't lose a lot in his career before arriving in the NBA, so these first 19 games have been humbling, but he's officially in the big leagues, which means everyone is on his level and the team game is far more emphasized than ever before.

The Mavs are struggling as a team, but a lot of that has to do with injuries and getting a feel for one another rather than actual talent. That should be encouraging for Flagg and the Mavs moving forward.

