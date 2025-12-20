Golden State Warriors targeting Dallas Mavericks center in trade talks

The Dallas Mavericks are going to be at the center of trade rumors until the deadline in early February, as they have a star rookie who is already exceeding expectations in Cooper Flagg, and then a veteran roster around him that doesn't fit his timeline. They also don't have control over their first-round picks from 2027 to 2030, so they also need to recoup some assets.

At the center of some trade talks have been Anthony Davis and Daniel Gafford. Most fans would prefer that the team trade Davis, given his injury history and his contract, but those are the same reasons why it may be difficult to trade him to another team.

However, Gafford seems to have a decent bit of trade value, as now the Golden State Warriors have identified him, and a few other centers around the NBA, as a trade target, per Chris Haynes on Amazon.

"[The Warriors] are looking for an athletic center. And so sources have relayed to me that a list of targets are Daniel Gafford in Dallas, Brooklyn's Nic Claxton, and Portland's Robert Williams. Those are three names that are on the Golden State Warriors' list of targets to try and bring in a rim-running, blocked shot defender."

READ MORE: Will Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid play in Mavericks-76ers?

What Would a Mavericks-Warriors Trade Look Like for Daniel Gafford?

The tricky thing about trading with the Warriors is that they don't have many tradeable salaries, and they'd probably like to move off of Jonathan Kuminga and get something of value for him. To land Gafford, a third team would nearly have to be involved. So, here's what I came up with.

Dallas Receives: Kevin Huerter, three second-round picks (three via Chicago in 2028, 2029, and 2031)

Golden State Receives: Daniel Gafford, Ayo Dosunmu

Chicago Receives: Jonathan Kuminga, D'Angelo Russell, 2032 second-round pick via GSW

The draft compensation is the hardest thing to figure out, as the Mavericks would probably want a first-round pick for taking on Kevin Huerter's contract while giving up Daniel Gafford, but Huerter is an expiring contract, which is something the Mavericks need to create some future flexibility. If they'd like an additional big man to fill in for Gafford while Dereck Lively II misses the rest of the season with injury, Caleb Martin and Jalen Smith are on similar deals, so they could be swapped as well. Getting second-rounders would at least give the Mavs more tradeable assets.

The Bulls would get Kuminga, but they would move off of Ayo Dosunmu, someone they may not be interested in moving, but this was part of a rumored deal this offseason. The Warriors arguably get the two best players, the Bulls get a young player with potential, and the Mavericks get an expiring contract (and the space to be able to sign Ryan Nembhard) and a bunch of draft picks.

READ MORE: Jason Kidd still unsure on Kyrie Irving's injury recovery for Mavericks

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News