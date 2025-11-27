Dallas Mavericks' Anthony Davis speaks out about trade rumors

The Dallas Mavericks seem to be aware that trading Anthony Davis is the best move for the future of the franchise. Cooper Flagg has to be the focal point, and Davis just doesn't fit the make-up of the current roster if he's going to insist on playing power forward.

On Wednesday after practice, Davis addressed the trade rumors head-on, swearing it's not making an impact on him.

︀︀“Man, look. Y'all make it like we’re going to war or something. This is basketball," Davis said. "It comes with it… That doesn’t affect me. I’ve been in trade talks for a while. My job is to do what I do when I’m on the floor, play basketball, and try to lead this team. Whatever comes out of that, comes out of that.”

Anthony Davis was asked about his name being involved in trade rumors:



“Man, look. Y'all make it like we’re going to war or something. This is basketball. It comes with it…That doesn’t affect me. I’ve been in trade talks for a while. My job is to do what I do when I’m on the… pic.twitter.com/4IZClDC17c — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) November 26, 2025

Davis was vocal last year before he was traded that he wanted to play with a true center with the Lakers, which is part of the reason they decided to shop him around quietly before Nico Harrison gifted them Luka Doncic. But he just isn't a power forward in today's NBA. He's not a good enough shooter to play without a stretch five, and he's lost some of his movement speed due to the injuries throughout his career.

Dallas already employs two centers who are best as lob threats, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II, but what they're best at has been ruined because of the lack of spacing and playmakers. If the Mavs can trade Davis and land a good guard and some future draft capital, they have to jump at that opportunity.

Davis is on track to return this weekend against either the Lakers or the Clippers, but we all know he'd prefer to play the Lakers.

Nov 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks on from the team bench during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Anthony Davis breaks silence on Dallas Mavericks firing Nico Harrison

NBA Insider Provides Trade Update on Anthony Davis

︀︀“Trading AD is a real possibility, and I would even say likelihood, this season," ESPN's Tim MacMahon said on the latest episode of the "Howdy Partners" podcast.

Mark Cuban tried to come out and say that they won't trade Davis because they want to win, but absolutely no one believes that. This team isn't going to win when Davis is healthy (which has been few and far between), and people saw that message as him saying that they don't want to give him away for free, that they want to build up his trade value, and that they probably realize they won't receive the type of value back that would make trading Luka Doncic worth it.

READ MORE: Mavericks, Lakers could make another trade after Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis swap

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News