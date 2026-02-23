Why Dallas Mavericks Held Onto Daniel Gafford Through NBA's Trade Deadline

The Dallas Mavericks made a huge move at the NBA's trade deadline a few weeks ago, sending Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell, Jaden Hardy, and Dante Exum to the Washington Wizards for Khris Middleton, Marvin Bagley III, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, and five total mostly underwhelming draft picks. They then flipped Branham to the Charlotte Hornets for Tyus Jones.

In trading Davis, Russell, and Hardy, the Mavericks accomplished the one thing they were looking to do most: clear future salary. The only guaranteed contract they got back is AJ Johnson, who is still on his measly rookie deal.

However, the trade that people were surprised by from the Mavericks is the one that didn't happen, as Daniel Gafford remained with the team through the deadline.

Rumors had been surrounding Gafford ever since he signed his three-year, $54 million extension with the team during the offseason, which was the most he could sign for while still being trade-eligible. And yet, he remains a Mav.

NBA Insider Jake Fischer revealed that the reason the Mavericks decided to hang onto him was that they were "unable to generate the first-round pick it was seeking in trade talks for Daniel Gafford."

The Mavericks also didn't feel the need to move Gafford with $70 million coming off next year's books in the Wizards trade. They completely ducked the luxury tax with that move, which was the main thing they were seeking to do. Once that happened, their asking price for Gafford rose, simply because they didn't feel the need to trade him unless the return was too good to pass up.

It likely didn't help that Gafford has been dealing with an ankle injury all season, so he's been in and out of the lineup. The teams that were seeking an upgrade at center either took big swings (Indiana with Ivica Zubac) or found cheaper, buy-low options (Atlanta with Jock Landale, Boston with Nikola Vucevic, and Toronto with Trayce Jackson-Davis).

Feb 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) runs up the court during the second half against the Boston Celtics at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Why Mavericks Will Be Just Fine With Cooper Flagg

Mavericks Could Re-Open Trade Discussions for Daniel Gafford

The Dallas Mavericks still realize they need to do whatever it takes to build around Cooper Flagg properly, and Daniel Gafford may not fit that. His salary is manageable, making around $18 million for each of the next three seasons, but that also makes him a trade chip if the right offers come through.

Whether the Mavs trade him or not will depend on how they feel about Dereck Lively II, who only played 7 games this season before needing season-ending foot surgery.

The Mavericks need a Plan B for Lively, no matter what, but they may convince themselves they can do it in a cheaper way by retaining Marvin Bagley III, who has been solid since coming over in the Anthony Davis trade.

READ MORE: Mavericks Could Have Point Guard of the Future on Roster Already

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season