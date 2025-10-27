Mavericks' Cooper Flagg goes viral for nasty poster dunk on Toronto Raptors
The Dallas Mavericks picked up their first win of the Cooper Flagg era on Sunday night, as they beat the Toronto Raptors 139-129. The offense finally showed life, as D'Angelo Russell received real playing time to push Cooper Flagg off of his primary playmaking duties. And, in return, Cooper Flagg had his best game of the season.
Flagg finished the game with a new career high of 22 points, while adding four rebounds and four assists. The third quarter was an elite watch. He started the quarter spinning off a defender and immediately throwing a lob to Dereck Lively II, who flushed it home. But the highlight of the night was in the middle of their 13-0 run to take a stranglehold of the game, where he got the ball in transition and slammed it home over Sandro Mamukelashvili.
Notably, that 13-0 run came with a lineup of D'Angelo Russell, Max Christie, Flagg, Naji Marshall, and Dereck Lively II. That's a lineup that features a lot of ball-handling and defensive versatility, something the starting lineup is lacking.
Flagg still started the game at point guard, but D'Angelo Russell played nearly 30 minutes, and it looked MUCH smoother overall. Even if Russell is past his prime, this team was desperate for actual point guard play, and not trying to force Flagg into primary playmaking roles. And that lineup, where they went on a 13-0 run, was able to play fast with all sorts of playmaking.
D'Angelo Russell Praises Cooper Flagg After First Win
After the game, D'Angelo Russell interviewed with MavsTV's Lesley McCaslin about his big performance, where he was also asked about Cooper Flagg's game.
"[He's] unbelievable. He's just getting started. Everybody's chasing that Flagg."
Flagg has quickly garnered the respect of his teammates for his work ethic and his adaptability to any situation. Max Christie made it clear that even though Flagg is playing a new position for the first time in his career, they all believe he can pick it up and be successful at it on a team that has high expectations.
If Flagg looks like this with D'Angelo Russell as his best point guard option, it's easy to understand why people in the organization are salivating for the return of Kyrie Irving. Irving would do a lot for the offense, but his creativity may be the most important thing, as the offense still feels really bland.
