Mavericks' Coveted Trade Target Makes Desires Known Amid Trade Rumors

The NBA trade deadline is now less than 48 hours away, and the Dallas Mavericks have yet to make a move. They're at the center of a lot of rumors as they have an overly expensive team that doesn't fit together, and since they're 11 games below .500 witha. loaded draft class coming up, it makes sense to try and clear future salary.

One player who has a lot of rumors around him is Naji Marshall. He's on a cheap contract, has had a strong season, and his skill set gets in the way of Cooper Flagg. However, Cooper Flagg is exactly the reason why Marshall wants to stay in Dallas.

Marshall had an exclusive interview with Ron Harrod Jr. of DLLS Mavs, where he exclaimed, "I want to play with Cooper Flagg my whole motherf*****g career. That's my dog, and he's gonna create history. And to be part of that would be unbelievable."

Why Naji Marshall wants to STAY in Dallas 🔥



Read more about The Knife in the latest from @RonKnowsSports: https://t.co/JhiVSpWzls pic.twitter.com/IsCPhRfa8B — DLLS Mavs (@DLLS_Mavs) February 3, 2026

Marshall signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Mavs in the 2024 offseason, where they hoped he could be a prototypical 3&D player. The three-ball hasn't come around, but he's been a great defender, and the biggest development has been his scoring as a driver. He's been nearly automatic from the paint this year, finding success with his floater and pop shot.

The Mavericks had been seeking a first-round pick in return for Marshall, as they see how valuable he can be for the right team. And the latest report from Marc Stein said the Mavericks didn't want to trade Marshall, which could've been seen as a ploy to raise his value a little more.

Dec 22, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Why the Mavericks Should Sell High on Naji Marshall

The Mavericks aren't going anywhere except the Draft Lottery this year, and Naji Marshall deserves to be on a winning team. Even next year once Kyrie Irving is back (and who knows where Anthony Davis will be by then), there's no guarantee that the Mavericks will be a contending team.

Marshall may be a good player, but he may not be the best fit alongside Cooper Flagg, and definitely the trio of Flagg, Marshall, and P.J. Washington does fit together. Washington can't be traded until the offseason, though, due to when he signed his contract extension. Washington hasn't played that well in general, though.

If a team offers a decent first-round pick for Marshall, the Mavericks still need to consider it.

