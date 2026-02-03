Mavericks NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Rumors, Targets, and Updates

We are just a few days away from the NBA trade deadline on February 5th. The Dallas Mavericks are at the center of a lot of trade rumors because they could be one of the big sellers. They have a star rookie in Cooper Flagg, but they have a lot of high-priced veterans who don't really fit around him, and they're one of the five most expensive rosters in the NBA despite being 11 games under .500.

Complicating matters is the fact that the Mavericks don't have a general manager after firing Nico Harrison in November. It needed to happen, but they're currently operating with a Co-GM setup with Matt Riccardi and Michael Finley. That's going to make it hard to get a trade done.

This trade deadline isn't as much about who the Mavericks are looking to trade for, but what. They want draft capital and some salary relief. How they get there doesn't really matter, but they really need to focus on building around Cooper Flagg, however that looks.

Here is a rolling list of updates about the biggest trade rumors involving the Mavericks.

Latest on Anthony Davis Trade Rumors

The interest in Anthony Davis around the NBA depends on who you ask. He's an older forward who is dealing with his fourth major injury in a calendar year, is expensive, and wants a contract extension this offseason. However, there seem to be two teams that could actually have interest: the Atlanta Hawks and the Toronto Raptors.

Jake Fischer indicated on Monday that Anthony Davis' camp believes the Raptors are going to re-engage interest before the deadline ends. But the Raptors' package would have to involve 2 of the 3 of Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and Jakob Poeltl, and the Quickley and Poeltl contracts are gross. That could be a way for the Mavericks to get draft capital, but that may depend on what happens with the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade discussions.

The Hawks would still be interested in a buy-low trade for Davis involving Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Kennard, and one of their lower first-round picks in 2026, per Brett Siegel on Monday.

Daniel Gafford Drawing a Lot of Interest

Arguably, no Maverick has drawn more trade interest than center Daniel Gafford, who has had a disappointing year as he fights through an ankle injury suffered in training camp that hasn't healed. That isn't stopping teams from showing interest in the center.

In that same report by Jake Fischer, he reported that the Raptors are also interested in Gafford. Brett Siegel also mentioned that the Hawks could pivot to trading for Gafford as an upgrade next to Onyeka Okongwu.

On January 26th, Sam Amico of Hoops Wire mentioned that the Celtics, Hawks, Hornets, Pacers, and Warriors are all teams that have checked in on Gafford.

Mavericks Preferring Not to Trade Naji Marshall

Another player drawing a lot of interest is versatile wing Naji Marshall. He's had a great season as an on-ball creator and defender, and with the lack of available wings on the market, Marshall could've had a lot of demand.

The Mavericks have a high asking price of a first-round pick for Marshall, who is on a bargain contract. However, Marc Stein reported on Sunday that the Mavericks would not want to trade the versatile wing.

The Pistons, Knicks, Lakers, and Celtics are all teams that have inquired about Marshall, per Brett Siegel.

D'Angelo Russell Trade Dreams May Be Dead

The Mavericks have been hoping to trade D'Angelo Russell, considering Jason Kidd has no interest in playing the former All-Star. He's played in just one game in 2026, and that was the game that Jason Kidd was ejected from.

The Milwaukee Bucks briefly showed some interest in him, but that appears to no longer be on the table, as Russell didn't want to decline his player option for next year to re-sign for the minimum, per Marc Stein.

