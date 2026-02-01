3 Overreactions as Cooper Flagg Shines Once Again, But Mavericks Fall to Rockets

The Dallas Mavericks entered Saturday night riding a three-game losing streak, and they were facing their in-state rival, the Houston Rockets, for the final time this season already. Houston has been one of the better teams in the West despite injuries and a strange lineup.

The first quarter was mostly back and forth, as most NBA games are, seeing 7 lead changes and three ties. But it also started extremely ugly. Brandon Williams was eventually electric off the bench for the Mavs, scoring 13 points in the first quarter, but he'd get hurt in the second quarter before being ruled out for the game.

Houston started to take control in the second quarter, but especially Jabari Smith Jr. Daniel Gafford had a big quarter for the Mavs, which was a good sign to see given how iffy this season has been for him. Maybe that'll convince a team to trade a first-round pick for him at the deadline this year.

The Rockets led 59-51 at halftime, and it looked like they were going to run away with the game in the third quarter, pushing the lead to as large as 13 a few times. But as the Mavericks have done all year, they refused to die. After the second time that the Rockets went up by 13, the Mavericks outscored Houston 13-5 with some impressive buckets from Cooper Flagg, helping to shrink the gap to just 5 at the end of the quarter.

Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard tried to put the game away, immediately pushing the lead up to 11, but Klay Thompson and Cooper Flagg had answers for that. The Mavericks refused to die, getting the lead down to 2 with a dunk from Daniel Gafford in the final three minutes.

Naji Marshall tied the game with a layup with about 47 seconds to go, which helped complete a wild comeback. However, Alperen Sengun retook the lead on the next sequence, Cooper Flagg missed a tough layup, and Tari Eason got free for a dunk to put the game away. Houston would go on to win 111-107.

Here are three overreactions from this loss.

1. Trade Every Veteran in Cooper Flagg's Way

Jan 31, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Cooper Flagg was already a really good rookie. And he's somehow only getting better. He followed up his incredible 49-point performance last game with 34 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists on 13/25 shooting. He nearly tripled Kevin Durant's scoring output. At this point, just let him take every single shot so he can continue putting up historic numbers. If someone wants Naji Marshall? Talk them into a first-round pick for him. Anybody want Anthony Davis? Please, take him. Trade any veteran who is not letting Flagg shine the way he should be.

2. Basketball Gods Should Rewards Ethically Tanking Again

Jan 28, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd reacts against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Mavericks are now 11 games under .500 with 33 games remaining. It's not worth trying to fight into the Play-In Tournament, but they're still in nearly every game. They fight as hard as any team, and hopefully, that lands them another top pick in the draft lottery. Mavericks fans maybe shouldn't be asking for too much after already getting lucky once with Cooper Flagg, but considering how screwed over they were by Nico Harrison, another top pick wouldn't be so bad.

3. There Will Be Conversations About P.J. Washington This Offseason

Jan 31, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

P.J. Washington is a good basketball player. He does not fit this roster. Granted, a lot of this roster doesn't fit together, but he just doesn't fit alongside Cooper Flagg. Too many of their skillsets overlap, and Flagg is better at nearly all of them and will only get better. Washington can't be traded until the offseason because of when he signed his contract, but there will be conversations this offseason.

