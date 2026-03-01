Mavericks Enter March With Matchup Against Reigning NBA Champion OKC Thunder

The Dallas Mavericks had a rough February in overall record, but good for their tanking chances. They went 2-8, with the only wins coming against the two worst teams in the Eastern Conference, the Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets.

They ended the month with a 19-point drubbing at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies in a game that was never even as close as the 19-point deficit would suggest. And they will ring in March with a matchup against the OKC Thunder.

Dallas is still missing Cooper Flagg due to a midfoot sprain, so they have very little watchability. Naji Marshall can be great, they just signed Ryan Nembhard to a standard NBA contract, and Marvin Bagley III has exciting moments, but none of that is driving interest. People either want to watch Cooper Flagg or they want to see the Mavs lose so they can get another young star in the draft to pair with Flagg. That's the point of the season that we're at.

Feb 27, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) makes a jump shot against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Mavs did make a couple of transactions since we last saw them, as they assigned AJ Johnson to the Texas Legends on Saturday, while waiving Tyus Jones to be able to sign Nembhard. Khris Middleton, however, has decided to stay on board. He explored his buyout options but decided to stick with Dallas for the remainder of the season, which could be a sign he wants to stay for next season, too.

Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder are coming off a hotly contested game against the Denver Nuggets. OKC won by 6, but tensions got really hot when Lu Dort unsurprisingly took a cheap shot at Nikola Jokic, which had Jokic looking as angry as you'll ever see him. Dort was ejected, but there haven't been any further penalties announced as of Saturday night/early Sunday morning. He has a theme for these, though. It wouldn't be surprising to see him suspended.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returned from injury recently, and he's looking to make a run at back-to-back MVPs. He's trying to make up for lost time, and after putting up 36 points and 9 assists, he looks like he hasn't missed a beat.

Feb 27, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gestures to his team as he dribbles down the court against the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Date/Time: Sunday, March 1st, 7 p.m. CST

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Team Records: Mavericks 21-38, Thunder 46-15

TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, FanDuel Sports Network - Oklahoma, KFAA

Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +15.5

Over/Under: 231.5

Moneyline: Thunder -1000, Mavericks +660

